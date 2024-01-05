Sean O’Malley Seemingly Calls Ilia Topuria ‘Poor,’ Wagers $100,000 to Prove Star Power After ‘Conor McGregor Insult’

Sean O’Malley has fired his final shots amid the ongoing social media back and forth with Ilia Topuria. It all started when the UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley took a dig at Ilia Topuria, leading him to lash out. But ‘Sugar’ has now shared his response over Topuria’s claims and passed on the comical insults about ‘El Matador’s plans to fight UFC superstar Conor McGregor on X.

O’Malley recently expressed on X (FKA Twitter) how the teenager’s comment made no sense to him and suggested betting on PPVs with $100K to whoever wins. Further in the tweet, he tries to put Topuria down by suggesting the alternative to paying the bet money in parts indirectly calling him poor. And to make Topuria feel insignificant, ‘Sugar’ added that McGregor has no idea of Topuria’s existence. He wrote,

“Couple things here. 1st. Teenagers places? No understando 2nd. Let’s make a bet on PPV numbers. 100k cash whoever’s PPV is bigger. If you don’t have 100k, that’s fine you can do 4 payments of 25k. 3rd. Conor doesn’t know who you are.”

The heated exchange between the two fighters started when O’Malley took shots at Georgian and Spanish fighter Topuria. Further to the comments, Topuria didn’t sit quietly, and made fun of O’Malley’s fan base and how the UFC refused for their fight.

Topuria, set to fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298, has refused to keep mum. He shared his response to O’Malley’s recent claims and betting offers.

What did Ilia Topuria respond to Sean O’Malley?

Ilia ‘El Matador’ Topuria is prepping for his upcoming bout against ‘The Great’, which is taking place on February 17, 2024. While actively training, Topuria is pretty active on his social media too when it comes to roasting.

Without wasting any time, he took to platform X (FKA Twitter) and shared his response to O’Malley’s recent comments. Topuria poked at his claims, expressing how he does not care about it. He also called himself “the PPV king” and sarcastically closed his response. He wrote,

“I can’t care less about you, kid. Now the PPV king needs to sleep! Stay safe and save ur money… GN!”

Topuria is one of the best fighters in the UFC and has an undefeated record of 14-0-0. On the other hand, O’Malley is the current bantamweight champion who is rising to fame in the UFC.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold amid the social media clashes between the two. But as of now, fans should keep their spirits high for the entertainment their beef serves to the massive MMA audience.