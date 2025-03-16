‘100$… Tons of Pizza’: Brazilian UFC Star Earns Prize From Justin Gaethje for Showcasing Impressive Ground Game

Now, here’s a UFC duo you probably didn’t see coming: Justin Gaethje and Paulo Costa. The two fan favorites have been seen training together, which raised more questions than it provided answers. Gaethje, the brawler with a terrifying stand-up game, and Costa, the powerhouse striker known for his knockout power, decided to put in some work on the mats.

And apparently, Gaethje wasn’t just there to watch — he was putting money on the line. While Costa grappled with a training partner, Gaethje threw out a friendly wager, offering Costa $100 if he could pull off a submission.

Challenge accepted. The Brazilian wasted no time getting the job done and submitting his partner with a guillotine to claim the prize, a proof of his improved ground game. Costa was so thrilled about the win that he took to social media to thank Gaethje.

“I’m glad @Justin_Gaethje bet 100$ bucks on dat submission thanks Champ I just bought tons of pizza for tonight,” he tweeted.

I’m glad @Justin_Gaethje bet 100$ bucks on dat submission thanks Champ I just bought tons of pizza for tonight pic.twitter.com/nD3B2bU9j1 — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 16, 2025

Costa has been on a losing streak lately. But what has been worse is that he seems to have lost the aggressive edge that had once allowed him to defeat someone like Yoel Romero and later compete for the title. Hopefully, Gaethje rubs off on the Brazilian and helps him go back to his original powerhouse style of fighting.

And if that is already the plan, it seems to be working well since Costa is clearly reactive to whatever Gaethje is saying. What Costa needs right now to get back at the top is not just winning but doing so in style. The UFC is facing a dearth of stars right now and should Costa put in the effort, he could claim that spot.

And who better to show him how to do it, than the man aptly named ‘The Highlight‘.

Gaethje’s Highlight-reel career

Nobody compares to Gaethje when the task at hand is about delivering violence in the octagon. The former interim lightweight champion and current No. 3-ranked fighter has built a reputation for going all out every single time he steps into the cage.

His latest reminder came at UFC 313, where he threw down with Rafael Fiziev in a brutal war that earned them both $50,000 for Fight of the Night. With that, Gaethje has racked up an astonishing 14 bonuses in 14 UFC fights, pocketing in the ballpark of $950,000 in extra cash.

Gaethje burst onto the UFC scene in 2017 with a spectacular debut against Michael Johnson. Despite finding himself in deep trouble early on, Gaethje stormed back to finish Johnson, earning both Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses worth $100,000.

The UFC wasted no time throwing him into high-profile battles after that, matching him up against former champ Eddie Alvarez next. And even though Gaethje ended up on the wrong side of a knockout, their epic brawl earned them another Fight of the Night bonus.

The same thing happened against Dustin Poirier (2018) in a thrilling back-and-forth contest that also ended with Gaethje losing by knockout but winning Fight of the Night.

After those setbacks, Gaethje wisely adjusted his approach, opting to face lower-ranked opponents to rebuild his resume. That’s when ‘The Highlight’’ went on a terrifying KO spree, knocking out James Vick, Edson Barboza, and Donald Cerrone, picking up bonus money along the way.

Gaethje’s big moment came in 2020 when he stepped in as a replacement against Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight belt after Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out due to the pandemic. Gaethje put on a masterclass, breaking Ferguson’s legendary winning streak and taking home another $100,000 for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night, also winning the title in the process.

And now, at 38, with not that many octagon dates left in him, Gaethje has asked the UFC brass for what he’s due- a shot at the undisputed lightweight title that currently rests on Islam Makhachev’s shoulders.