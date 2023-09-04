Ignoring $2,000,000 Challenge, Conor McGregor Bets $250K on Dillon Danis to Win Against Logan Paul

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul keeps getting exciting day by day with the involvement of notable MMA superstars like Conor McGregor. Earlier, the former UFC two-division champion claimed he will be training Danis for this fight. Not only that, but ‘The Notorious’ also made a bold prediction that Danis will defeat Paul in this fight. Following that, the WWE star urged McGregor to bet $1 million on his words. Later, he upped the bet to $2 million. However, he got no response from the UFC superstar. Instead, as per Happy Punch Promotions, Danis recently claimed that McGregor will bet a good $250k on him to win against Paul.

It isn’t surprising that the Irishman is backing Danis in this fight, as they have been training partners and friends for a long time. However, McGregor firmly believes in him despite Danis’ lack of prior boxing experience, so much so that he is willing to wager on him.

Dillon Danis claims Conor McGregor will bet $250 on him

The eight-round cruiserweight fight between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul is set for Saturday, October 14 at Manchester Arena in England. The bout will take place on the same card as KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

Conor McGregor, the former UFC champion, is expected to be present for the bout to corner his friend Danis. Danis also stated that McGregor will bet money on his victory. Happy Punch Promotions estimated the figure to be $250,000.

Paul’s $2 million challenge for McGregor

While ‘The Notorious’ is expected to bet a large sum on his pal Danis, he has yet to react to Paul’s challenge. Previously, whilst discussing his views on the fight, McGregor talked highly about his friend Danis.

This clearly did not sit well with the WWE superstar. As a result, Paul challenged McGregor to a $2 million wager. Furthermore, he labeled the UFC star as an average fighter. And claimed to beat him after projecting a win against Danis.

McGregor, on the other hand, has yet to reply to Paul’s words. However, with the buildup becoming more intense, it will be intriguing to watch how they respond when McGregor and Danis meet Paul in Manchester.