34 Days After Missing USADA Deadline, Conor McGregor vs. Michael ‘May Not’ Happen, Per Manager

Conor McGregor, the former UFC two-weight champion, is expected to return to action soon. It will undoubtedly be one of the biggest comeback events in MMA history. However, he has been delayed for quite some time. It was stated last year that ‘The Notorious’ has fully healed from the injuries he sustained in 2021 and is back in training. He even finished the new season of The Ultimate Fighter with Michael Chandler, giving supporters faith that their bout would be successful.

Unfortunately, the Irish superstar missed the deadline to join the USADA testing pool by more than a month. Now, his manager, Audie Attar, has issued an update on his return and stated that, in addition to Chandler, McGregor will be looking for additional opponents.

What did Attar say about Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are set to headline a UFC pay-per-view event, before the end of the year. The former Bellator fighter Chandler seems like a perfect opponent for the Irishman.

However, in a recent interview with Farah Hannoun for MMA Junkie, Attar stated that this bout may not take place since ‘The Notorious’ is evaluating alternative possibilities.

He also offered some clarity on the scenario between McGregor and USADA. Furthermore, Attar stated that many people are dismissing ‘The Notorious’ but that he will prove them all wrong. He said:

” (Conor McGregor) always could look elsewhere. Everybody’s always doubting him and criticizing him and being critical but ultimately, they’ll see when he steps into that octagon and ultimately, I think they could eat their words then but till then, we’re just gonna do our thing and you know, go about it the right way and he’s preparing at the end of the day and that’s the most important thing. Chandler makes sense. But so do others. But Chandler is who he has his eyes set on. Obviously, we did that show knowing that matchup was going to be next.”

To compete inside the UFC cage, a fighter must be tested at least six months before his fight. McGregor should have entered the USADA testing pool by June 16th in order to participate in the last UFC pay-per-view of 2023.

McGregor has now missed the deadline for almost 34 days. As a result, he is extremely unlikely to return in 2023. UFC president Dana White, on the other hand, says the contrary.

Dana White says McGregor will compete this year

Conor McGregor is the UFC’s favorite fighter because he gives the organization a lot of success. As a result, the UFC has granted multiple exceptions for him. He’s even bypassed the line once for a title match.

As a result, they may make an exception for him this year. During one press conference, UFC president Dana White stated that McGregor will undoubtedly compete this year. However, he did not disclose much information about his opponent.

Whoever his opponent is, it will be fascinating to watch what the UFC does regarding McGregor’s USADA status in order for him to compete this year.