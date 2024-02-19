Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Coach Favors ‘Iron’ Waiting for the Biggest Opportunity of His Life

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is a dream UFC fans have been dreaming of for a while now. ‘Mystic Mac’, who has been out since 2021 is awaiting his return for a long time. Fans hoped the fight would take place at UFC 300, however, that is not a possibility anymore. Some fans have criticized Chandler for waiting this long without a solid answer. In an interview with The Schmo on YouTube, Javier Mendez, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s former coach gave his opinion on it.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler went up against each other in The Ultimate Fighter 31 as coaches. Following the filming of the show, the UFC announced that the pair would fight.

The Schmo, a popular MMA personality, asked Mendez whether Chandler should wait for McGregor. The former coach had this to say about the situation:

“Continue to wait, it’s gonna be worth it. I mean you get to be involved in possibly another top 5 PPV of all time. Conor holds all 5 of those records for the best PPV of all time so why wouldn’t Michael wait? I’d wait.”

Mendez believes a Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight has the possibility of being a top 5 PPV event. His prediction makes sense since it is the highly-awaited return of McGregor.

There’s another Irish fighter who is looking to get onto the card as a co-main event.

Ian Garry says he should be the co-main event for the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler card

According to reports, the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will take place during International Fight Week in July.

In a recent interview with the UFC, Ian Garry, a rising Irish fighter called for him to be the co-main event for that card:

“That’s a huge fight, you have the biggest superstar of all time in the sport but he’s also Irish. What a perfect way to represent the Irish, to put me on the co-main event fighting ‘Chaos’ Colby Covington.”

Ian Garry believes putting him on the undercard of McGregor vs. Chandler would be a big night for the Irish.

He also has an opponent in mind, Colby Covington. ‘Machado’ wants to shut that ‘mouthpiece’ inside the octagon. Following his win over Geoff Neal, Garry will be looking to continue his winning steak.