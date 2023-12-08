Chris Hemsworth & Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Gets Berated by UFC Champion Sean Strickland for This Reason

Most fans may have witnessed the noted UFC middleweight champ, Sean Strickland in outside-UFC videos. ‘Tarzan’ likes to spend his free time riding bikes, shooting guns, and doing a variety of other things. However, most UFC audiences may be unaware of one of his hobbies. Strickland probably has a thing for Hollywood movies too.

Strickland has appeared in several interviews with the famed UFC interviewer, Nina Marie Danielle, better known as ‘Nina Drama’. But even those interviews don’t say much about his interest in movies. However, it appears that Strickland is primarily a fan of action movies. A recent update on ‘X’ revealed that he wasn’t pretty impressed with something in the upcoming movie, ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’.

The famous production house of the movie, ‘Warner Bros. Pictures’ released the trailer on YouTube for the latest ‘Mad Max’ movie a week back. But, a lot of fans chose to criticize it due to the excessive usage of CGI. However, Strickland’s discontent was related to something else. His update on ‘X’ read:

“Mad Max Furiosa…. Why do you have to ruin great movies??! You guys I train with women….. most of them cry after bad training sessions lmao…..”

The movie revolves around the homecoming odyssey of ‘Imperator Furiosa’, the lead character. It also shows that she was taken away from “The Green Place”, the home of her tribe. Furiosa fights extremely tough battles and conquers a lot of unthinkable hardships on her way back home, but never breaks down.

However, Strickland was probably ridiculed after witnessing the disparity between Furiosa, and a few real-life female fighters he knows. The last line of his ‘X’ update describes this feeling pretty aptly. But when is he returning to the octagon?

UFC authorities have already decided the next rival for Sean Strickland

Most UFC fans may remember the feud between the former UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland that took place earlier this year. Despite Dana White and Co. granting him a shot at Adesanya’s middleweight gold, Du Plessis didn’t agree to fight Adesanya at UFC 293.

This is why Strickland stepped in to face ‘Izzy’ and even dethroned him. Now that ‘Tarzan’ holds the title, it’s quite apparent that Du Plessis will now have to fight him as his title fight rival. The promotion has currently scheduled this coveted fight for the main event of UFC 297. The UFC event will be held on 24 January 2024 in Toronto, Canada. A comparison between the style and prowess of the two indicates that the fight is going to be a massive crowd-puller.