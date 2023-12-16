Is Dricus Du Plessis Married: Does the African UFC Star Have a Girlfriend?

The former middleweight and welterweight Champion Dricus du Plessis is a renowned name in the world of combat. Coming from South African descent, the fighter has made some major strides when it comes to his fighting career and currently has a record of 20-2-0. As loud as his professional life appears to be, his personal life seems to be the opposite.

The South African star hasn’t shared much about his private life when it comes to his romantic affairs. However, this has been a major point of curiosity for his fans who want to know a little more in detail about who he is with or is currently dating.

The 29-year-old fighter is not married but has been speculated of dating someone, nothing as such has been officially confirmed. Let’s dig in to find out more about his romantic life.

Who is Dricus du Plessis dating?

‘Stillknocks’ is mostly mum when it comes to his love life but that doesn’t take away all the other narratives. There were rumors of him dating a woman with whom he once shared a Facebook post in 2018.

Other than that, as of now, there have been speculations of him dating a woman named Nastassja Ras. Nastassja shared a Facebook post on Valentine’s Day 2022 in which she was seen with du Plessis. The post fueled their dating rumors further with reports of the romance brewing between the two.

The fans need to note that nothing as such about his love and dating life has been confirmed. So, instead of going in with the rumors, we advise fans to believe what the fighter himself officially confirms.

Talking about his professional life, he was initially supposed to face Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 after defeating Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. But Du Plessis wasn’t able to take the fight due to an injured foot. He was replaced by Strickland who went on to win the title. As Adesanya took a long break from his professional MMA career, Du Plessis was announced as Strickland’s challenger for the middleweight title.

The South African fighter prepares for his title bout which will happen at UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada’s Scotiabank arena.