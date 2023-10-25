Soon to Be $200,000,000 Richer, Tyson Fury Reveals the Real Reason Behind Accepting Francis Ngannou Fight

Tyson Fury returns to action this weekend after almost a year on the sidelines. For the better part of 2023, Fury was trying to secure a fight against a top heavyweight contender. However, for a plethora of reasons, none of those fights worked out. ‘The Gypsy King’ not wanting to waste anymore time, booked a fight against former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou. Despite heavy criticism, Fury in a recent interview with IFL TV defended his decision to fight Ngannou. In this fight he is all set to earn a big amount of money and after the fight he will also be taking on Oleksandr Usyk which will earn him around $200 million.

‘The Gypsy King’ has established himself as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time in the sport. He does not have a lot left to prove in the sport. Despite that, Fury tried to secure fights against the likes of Anthony Joshua, Derek Chisora and even Usyk this year. When none of them materialized, Fury accepted a fight against the former UFC heavyweight champion that upset purists of the sweet science.

What did Tyson Fury say about his fight against Francis Ngannou?

Tyson Fury has faced criticism for opting to fight a non-boxer while there were other better options available including Joshua. In a recent interview, Fury defended his decision to pick a money fight against the former UFC star. He went on to add that legacy alone does not put food on the table, but money does. He said,

“We’re in it for making money. That’s what the game is – prize fighting, making a few quid, enjoying it with your family. People can talk all the bulls***, ‘It’s about legacy, I want all the belts,’ but all that ain’t gonna feed your family.” (14:52 to 15:09)



This is not the first time that a former MMA champion has stepped into a boxing ring. However, more often than not, these fights have not ended well for the MMA champions. Ngannou does have brutal knockout power, but he is nowhere near as technically adept as Tyson Fury. ‘The Gypsy King’ also has plans beyond Francis Ngannou.

Fury will have a boxing match against Oleksandr Usyk in a quick turnaround

After months of back and forth, rumours and contract disputes, Fury and Usyk have finally signed a contract to step in the boxing ring. On the 29th of September, Fury announced that he would be making a quick turnaround after the Francis Ngannou fight. The fight is set to take place on either December 23rd or some time early in January.

The fight will mark the crowning of the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era. However for this to happen, Fury must not only secure a win against Ngannou, he must also end the fight without any major injuries in order to turn around in a few months time.

For boxing fans, getting two good fights in the space of a few months sounds too good to be true. Whether or not both happen without any hiccups, only time will tell.