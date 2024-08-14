Conor McGregor Out for 2024: UFC President Dana White Confirms

It turns out, Michael Chandler had every reason to move on from the Conor McGregor fight. UFC president Dana White, in a ‘shocking’ but also kind of expected announcement., has revealed that Conor McGregor is not going to fight in 2024.

Last month, the Irishman had tweeted out saying he was in talks with White and would return to the octagon before the end of the year. But those plans have obviously changed.

This means, Chandler will have to actively seek other fights in the division after having wasted almost 2 years waiting for the Irishman to show up.

In a press conference for the Dana White Contender Series, the UFC president broke the news to fans saying that while they talked for a long time and McGregor does indeed want to return to the octagon, it wasn’t going to happen in 2024.

“We talked, yeah we talked. We didn’t meet up but we talked and yeah he wants to fight so we’ll figure it out…Not this year, he won’t fight this year.”

BREAKING Per Dana White, Conor McGregor will NOT be returning to the UFC Octagon this year‼️ Is it time for Michael Chandler to move on or should he keep waiting for the McGregor payday⁉️#UFC #DWCS #UFC305 pic.twitter.com/BYOuTkgHNe — MMA Casuals (@MMA_CASUALS_) August 14, 2024

Whether this is due to an injury or some other reason still remains a mystery. Fans and experts alike… actually everyone with the exception of Chandler seemed sure that the Irishman was done, owing to his many viral videos of drinking and partying like there’s no tomorrow.

Chandler of course, needed something more. And something more, he got.

Chandler needed Trump call out to face reality

Chandler and McGregor had been sort of hunky dory since both had tweeted out in support of former POTUS Donald Trump after the assassination attempt on him. This was also when McGregor had tweeted at Chandler promising him to return to action before the end of the year.

However, a few days ago Trump, in a podcast, called Khabib Nurmagomedov his favorite fighter and as expected the Conor McGregor meltdown began. Like a snowflake in the sun, McGregor called out ‘The Donald’ before deleting his tweets. In response, Chandler, who also loves Trump, asked the Irishman to show some restraint.

McGregor didn’t and the situation escalated to Chandler finally saying he believed that the fight was off. The Irishman, then, of course, challenged BMF champion Max Holloway to a fight… before deleting that tweet again!

Cut to a few days later, Chandler too to X and inform fans that he was actively looking for other fights as he no longer wanted to wait for McGregor anymore.

He has realized that he can not waste any more time on the Irishman.

“As much as I respect Conor, my legacy is not hinged upon this fight…I am at the point now where we are looking at all of the options and not just fighting Conor. … There’s always going to be life after Conor if this fight never comes to fruition.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Junkie (@mmajunkie)

With Michael Chandler out of the picture as well it will be interesting to see who the UFC pair McGregor up against when he does decide to return to the octagon.