“Colby Covington”: Ian Garry Name-Drops Two Potential Fights for 2024 Ahead of UFC 298 Fight against Geoff Neal

Recently, Ian Garry has become one of the hottest topics in the UFC, stemming from a controversy with Sean Strickland. After this controversy, many fans wanted to see him fight but unfortunately just before the fight he had to withdraw from UFC 296 due to pneumonia. Meanwhile, on Instagram, Garry has now revealed his 2024 plans ahead of his confirmed fight against Geoff Neal at UFC 298. Post this bout, he has set his sights on Colby Covington and a UFC Champion.

Advertisement

Recently, Garry shared a video on Instagram where he was initially writing something that was blurred. But at the end, the Irish fighter revealed a glimpse of his writing, showing a list for 2024. Notably, he listed Geoff Neal, his upcoming opponent at UFC 298. And, he also included the names of Colby Covington and Sean Strickland, suggesting his willingness to face two of the company’s best trash talkers with whom he shares a bitter rivalry.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1h4ZUgMX6o/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

On February 18th, Garry is set to fight Neal on the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria card. Eager to showcase his skills amid recent mockery and criticism, Garry has two names for future fights. This year, Garry is determined to take revenge against Strickland and Covington.

Ever since Sean Strickland called out Garry’s wife, drama has surrounded him. While Covington, as he is known for giving nicknames, he dubs the Irish fighter as ‘Ian ‘C**k’ Garry,’ and also mocked him at the presser. So this year after Neal he wants to face these two prominent trash talkers in the company in his next fights.

Colby Covington Says He’s Down To Fight Ian Garry

After his loss to Leon Edwards, Covington recently featured on Tucker Carlson’s YouTube channel. During the conversation, he talked about various things, including his friendship with Donald Trump. Additionally, amid the ongoing feud with Garry, Covington expressed interest in fighting the Irish fighter. ‘Chaos’ stated that he’s open to settling their differences inside the octagon if Garry is willing. He stated,

“I think he probably wants to settle the differences in the octagon. Just so happens, I like to fight in the octagon, so if it needs to happen one day, I’d be honored to settle that.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mma_orbit/status/1740345511025287483?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With both fighters expressing their readiness to face each other and the buzz surrounding this match, there’s no doubt that Dana White won’t miss the opportunity to book this heated fight. Fight fans will undoubtedly be pumped to see a fight where both fighters are coming for each other’s blood. And it will be interesting to see when will Garry get the opportunity to settle differences.