‘That’s WWE Punches’: Islam Makhachev’s New Striking Style Gets Slammed After Ilia Topuria Comparison Goes Viral

Known for his ever-evolving striking prowess, UFC lightweight king Islam Makhachev has, however, come under fire this week from fans after displaying a questionable punching style.

Makhachev, the current pacesetter at 155lbs, is best known for his relentless, dominant grappling and wrestling, having put it to great use during his gold-laden 16-1 tenure in the Octagon.

However, since his KO win against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 in 2023, the Russian has displayed exceptional progress in the striking department- something he’s developed during prolonged breaks from action. At UFC 302 last year, he had 84 significant strikes against Dustin Poirier’s 74.

Keeping up with the trend, Makhachev was seen trying to add a new wrinkle to his game. However, his technique, involving a stomp on the Octagon canvas paired with an uppercut punch, was ripped by rabid fans.

“That’s WWE punches”, said a Twitter user, mocking Makhachev, while entirely missing the champion’s jestful dance.

Another boldly claimed that if he utilized such moves against potential opponent, Ilia Topuria. “Yeah, Ilia (Topuria) sending this mf to the shadow realm,” he wrote.

One of Islam’s fans imagined what his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov’s response to this would be and joked, “Khabib watching this: “broda, stop that, you need to wrestle”

But if recent claims are to be believed, Makhachev has nothing to worry about on the Topuria front.

UFC insider floats Makhachev, Gaethje fight

Vacating his featherweight crown in a bid to secure a title fight against the lightweight kingpin, Topuria’s claims of having been promised 155 lbs title shot has landed on deaf ears.

As Makhachev awaits the results of Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title at UFC 315, his mentor Khabib has dismissed Topuria’s challenge.

According to Khabib, Topuria’s achievements in the featherweight division might not translate into the lightweight division, and should he fight Makhachev, it would only diminish the Dagestani champion’s legacy.

Meanwhile, according to former Octagon star Chael Sonnen, the promotion is also set on giving Makhachev what he wants- a long-awaited fight with a lightweight legend.

Although Sonnen’s words are to be taken with a pinch of salt, he claims to have knowledge of the UFC, considering booking Makhachev against Dominance MMA stablemate, Justin Gaethje.

“I have been informed that Islam Makhachev will defend his championship against Justin Gaethje,” Chael Sonnen, co-host of ESPN’s Good Guy/Bad Guy show, said on his Instagram page.

“Paddy is the next best thing, but he needs one more. You’re left with Justin Gaethje. All of that is accurate. If the source, who has never been wrong yet, to me, is right,” added the former middleweight contender.

Gaetjhe had come close to a shot at Makhachev’s lightweight title before losing his BMF title to a spectacular KO by Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Now, having returned from a year-long sabbatical with a win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313, the 3rd-ranked lightweight has also called for the UFC to grant him the title fight that should already be his.