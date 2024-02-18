Ilia Topuria Walkout Song: What Song Did the New UFC Champion Use for the UFC 298 Main Event?

The love that the newly crowned UFC featherweight champ Ilia Topuria received from his home country of Spain was unparalleled. A plethora of noted Spanish sporting legends, including the famous tennis icon Rafael Nadal, sent their wishes Topuria’s way before his UFC 298 fight.

Advertisement

This is probably why ‘El Matador’ decided to honor the country of Spain with a change in his walkout song. Topuria chose a famous song in the Spanish language called ‘Alma De Guitarra’ for his UFC 298 entrance.

Several fans may know that the 27-year-old walked out to ‘Love Tonight’ by Shouse (Vintage Culture & Kiko Franco Remix) for his previous fight against Josh Emmett at UFC on ABC 5.

Advertisement

But this time, he may have intended to celebrate his life with the ‘Banderas‘ composed ‘Alma De Guitarra’. The song talks about a Mexican wanderer who travels around and enjoys life. But it is in Spanish, which might have propelled ‘El Matador’ to elect it.

Currently, Topuria’s condition matches the life of the man described in ‘Alma De Guitarra’. He travels and fights wherever the UFC wants him to. He has a beautiful wife and the entire country of Spain loves him even more now as he has become the first-ever UFC champ from the country.

Several fans may have called Topuria delusional due to his tall claims before the fight. But he ultimately showcased a Conor McGregor-like feature with his win. His in-octagon interview got him in a clash with ‘Mystic Mac’ as well.

Which Conor McGregor-like ability did Ilia Topuria showcase with a victory at UFC 298?

Most fans may remember that ‘The Notorious’ used to predict the results of his fights accurately most of the time. This is why fans accepted his ‘Mystic Mac’ nickname at once. But it won’t be wrong to say that Topuria showcased that he was a mystic of greater order.

Advertisement

‘El Matador’ had updated his ‘X’ bio with “Undefeated 15-0 · UFC World Champion” several days before he dethroned his noted rival, Alexander Volkanovski. But their encounter proved that he was no less than McGregor when it came to mysticism.

The 27-year-old also called out the UFC’s biggest PPV star in a rather deriding manner. Fans are currently eager to know if this callout will lead to a McGregor vs Topuria showdown or not.