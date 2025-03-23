‘Absolutely’: After Conor McGregor-Esque Move, Jon Jones Finally Responds to Tom Aspinall Fight, but Not in UFC

After years of speculation on a fight with Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones has confirmed his interest. However, bizarrely in a pairing not ultimately under the UFC banner.

Jones, himself a portion owner of the UFC heavyweight crown, has yet to book his return since November. And furthermore, has yet to make himself available for a title unification clash with Aspinall. Defending his ‘undisputed’ crown at MSG late last year, Jones had made light work of the retiring, Stipe Miocic, kicking the fan favorite to the curb with a knockout win.

But since the inception of an interim title in his division – all the way back in 2023, Jones has been silent on the Aspinall front. However, with an incentive to book a pairing between the duo as soon as this summer, UFC CEO, Dana White is confident of getting a deal inked.

But as everybody and their mother awaits him signing the papers to make it official, the Rochester native seems to have gone down the Conor McGregor promotional path and announced himself as a co-owner of the newly-launched Dirty Boxing Championships with UFC alum, Mike Perry, Jones.

And with the DBC debuting tonight – fans hoping to see Jones take on Aspinall may have their wish finally. Remaining tight-lipped on the possibility of sharing an octagon with Aspinall, Jones claimed he would “absolutely” fight the Brit in a Dirty Boxing Championships setting when forced into answering by a scribe.

Of course, a DBX clash is unlikely but Jones has been offered a stark ultimatum by Aspinall. Urging him to either fight him or retire — Aspinall has asserted that the New Yorker has no other options available to him.

Aspinall mocks Jones with rubber duck at UFC London

Sat front and center tonight at The O2 Arena, Aspinall was there to support fellow British heavyweight contender, Mick Parkin. Unfortunately, Parkin would come unstuck for the first time in his career against common-foe, Polish veteran, Marcin Tybura.

But as he was introduced on the fan cams during the main card, Atherton native, Aspinall whipped out a rubber duck — in a less-than-subtle nod to his stalling title fight with Jones.

Tom Aspinall with the toy duck on the crowd cam #UFCLondonpic.twitter.com/q3YZr77bEe — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 22, 2025

Following on from claims from White about how a pairing between Jones and Aspinall is done – albeit not 100 percent booked, the latter revealed an important meeting overnight. Sitting down with UFC Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, it seems Aspinall is inching closer to a resolution on his heavyweight future.

It seems all signs are pointing to an imminent announcement on that front to boot, with Aspinall posting, “stay tuned” on his official Instagram account following the meeting with Campbell.

Winning interim heavyweight spoils back in 2023, Aspinall demolished the then-surging, Sergei Pavlovich with an emphatic opening-round knockout win in Madison Square Garden at UFC 295. Interestingly on that card, Aspinall’s services were required when Jones suffered a pectoral tendon tear just weeks out from a scheduled headliner.