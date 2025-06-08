“Absolutely Brain Dead”: Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier’s Commentary Made UFC Fans Annoyed

Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier have gone from the ‘GOAT’ of commentary to ‘boring and repetitive’. Following UFC 316, the pair faced criticism from the fans for it. A common theme among fans’ complaints is repetition.

The audience was particularly irked by Rogan’s reactions to routine leg kicks and Cormier’s constant complaints of fighters not trying enough takedowns. To be fair to them, the duo has been part of the broadcast team for over a decade. Naturally, after a point, their reactions might have begun to sound repetitive.

But this new set of grievances from the fans seems to be following a pattern. There’s a general discontent with the UFC overall. From Dana White and Hunter Campbell’s management to fighters like Jon Jones sidelining themselves for months after winning a title, fans have, time and again, registered their protest.

“DC and Joe Rogan might be the worst commentary duo of all time,” wrote a fan on X. Another fan reiterated, “I hate Joe Rogan commentary man and DC commentary is really much more annoying than I remember, especially paired with Rogan.”

One user broke down the problem: “50% of the ufc commentary is Joe Rogan creaming over leg kicks that do nothing 90% of the time and DC saying he wishes a fighter would go for more takedowns.”

One fan wanted both of them gone. “Joe Rogan was great for the sport in the beginning, now he’s just bad on commentary and DC is absolutely brain dead. @ufc please take them off….get new blood that understands the game.”

And because of the discontent towards the UFC boss, they now believe Sean O’Malley is going to benefit from it despite the loss to Merab Dvalishvili.

Fans’ fury with Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier engulfs Dana White following UFC 316

Another thing fans love to complain about is how Dana White favors some fighters over others. The biggest example being Jon Jones. Just take his heavyweight title reign, over 800 days as champion, and just one title defence. No champion has ever been given the freedom to hold on to the belt for so long without defending it.

So now that Sean O’Malley has lost to Merab Dvalishvili for the second time, fans think there still is a chance that the UFC president will try to get him another shot at the title.

“this mf is probably about to announce Merab vs Sean O’Malley 3,” a popular MMA account tweeted on X. And fans in the comments section couldn’t agree more.

This fan pulled out all the receipts: “Don’t forget, White gave suga a shot at the title despite merab having more wins in a row than suga had total. And despite knowing damn well that he didn’t beat Yan. And he gave him a rematch tonight that wasn’t deserved. White has done everything he can to make O’Malley a superstar. I’m just glad that merab came out on top after all the bs.”

While one fan taunted White: “Jon Jones is still pound for pound though. Don’t forget that Dana……” The UFC was definitely trying to make ‘Suga’ the next Conor McGregor. But Dvalishvili came in and poured water all over their plans.

He’s now beaten him not twice, and absolutely dominated both encounters. For O’Malley, to secure a title shot again, he will have to climb up the ranks again.