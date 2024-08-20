Daniel Cormier Thought His Last Day Had Come After Scary Plane Incident on Return from UFC 305 Australia

UFC 305 ended up being a blockbuster of an event for the promotion. With the arena jam-packed with 14,152 fans, the event delivered yet another massive gate for the company but for its commentator, Daniel Cormier, the whole Aussie adventure culminated in a scary near-death experience.

Detailing the close call to his Good Guy/ Bad Guy co-host, Chael Sonnen, DC mentioned how his return flight to the US was hit by a flock of birds, ripping a hole in the aircraft, sending the passengers including the former two-division champion into panic mode.

“They are going so fast that the bird rips a bit of a hole in the side of the plane so they tell us that there’s a hole in the side of the plane, we’re going to be delaying the flight, possibly being canceled.”

While the flight crew scrambled to fix the damage, asking the passengers to exit the aircraft, a picture of the bird hit went viral, getting the passengers worried.

Soon, after a lengthy break, the crew called for the passengers and that’s when Cormier explained the next part of the ordeal to Sonnen.

“We get on the plane dude, all the lights go off, the air conditioning goes, I’m thinking the engine because it was a hole in the engine, its over, today’s my day, my heart is beating as fastest has ever beat in my entire life.”

Despite fighting killers like Jon Jones inside a closed cage, the flight experience certainly got the veteran shaken with him holding on to dear life, praying throughout the whole journey!

In the meantime, the 45-year-old also weighed in on his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s failed attempt at UFC 305, explaining how the loss has left him in dire straits.

Izzy in a ‘tricky’ situation after UFC 305 – DC

The past week’s super event in Perth, Australia was a shocker, a reality check for many. While everyone including the pundits foresaw Israel Adesanya taking the belt back home from champion, Dricus du Plessis, the outcome stunned everybody.

Izzy’s masterful counter-punching ability was touted as the kryptonite to du Plessis’ blitz but it was the South African who prevailed after four rounds, submitting the Kiwi via a rear naked choke, thus handing the former champion his first submission loss in the UFC.

Now, with his shot at redemption stuffed, DC divulged his thoughts after seeing ‘The Last Stylebender’ taking off his gloves after the fight in what he thought was Izzy’s call for retirement.

Sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel, DC said that Izzy would now have to fight many fights that would seem less than what he’s done in the last few years since he has almost always been with or around that middleweight title.

” That’s a tricky thing for Adesanya because now he’s got to go and fight fights that would seem to mean less than anything he has done for a really, really long time. You know he had fought 12 straight title fights. “

And considering how stacked the middleweight division is right now, its going to take Adesanya some time before he finds himself in the vicinity of a title fight again.