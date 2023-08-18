Like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Andrew Tate’s Brother ‘Can’t See’ Francis Ngannou ‘Beating’ Tyson Fury

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is ready for one of the greatest fights of his career against Tyson Fury. This massive heavyweight crossover will take place on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ngannou is an MMA fighter with a lot of strength in his hands. He is, in fact, one of the top strikers in the game. Fury, on the other hand, has an unbeaten boxing record.

Advertisement

As a result of these differences, many people feel Ngannou will struggle against Fury in the squared ring. Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former UFC lightweight champion, is one of those individuals.

Now joining in the bracket with Khabib Nurmagomedov, controversial social media star Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan Tate has tweeted in favor of the British boxer. However, he remained respectful of his words for Ngannou.

Advertisement

What did Tristan Tate say about Francis Ngannou?

Tristan Tate has a good stint in combat sports, as he was a kickboxer back in the day. Thus, the British-American personality never shies away from sharing his thoughts on the hot topics of the sport.

Recently, ‘The Gypsy King’ posted a stunning poster of his fight with Francis Ngannou. Responding to his tweet, Tristan Tate, while staying respectful, gave his predictions about the fight. He wrote:

“Respect to both men, I truly admire both of you very much. But I can’t see anybody beating the Gypsy King.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TateTheTalisman/status/1692496029222937056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Interestingly, Tate isn’t the only individual who has sided with Fury in this fight. Nurmagomedov and his longtime coach also had the same opinion considering Fury’s boxing history.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his coach talk about Francis Ngannou vs. Fury

The MMA community is buzzing about Ngannou vs. Fury. As a result, many MMA fans and critics have chimed in on the topic. Khabib Nurmagomedov and his longtime coach Javier Mendez both also commented on his intriguing crossover.

In an interview, Nurmagomedov stated firmly that he believes Fury would win the boxing battle. Not only that, but ‘The Eagle’ believes that not many boxers can stand up to Fury.

The AKA gym head coach Javier Mendez, like Nurmagomedov, predicted an early knockout by Fury. Mendez believes Francis Ngannou will give his best in the fight, but he does not think the ex-UFC champion will win.

Fury is a true beast in the ring, as seen by his victories over Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte. As a result, it’s easy to see why so many people support him.

However, it would be unreasonable to overlook Ngannou’s striking ability. Throughout his career, the former UFC champion has delivered several brutal knockouts. As a result, he has the potential to flip the script.