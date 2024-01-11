HomeSearch

Ahead of UFC 298 Paulo Costa Reflects on Life Post-USADA Exit: “Thank God for This”

Souvik Roy
|Published

Ahead of UFC 298 Paulo Costa Reflects on Life Post-USADA Exit: "Thank God for This"

Paulo Costa

Credit: USA Today Sports

The noted UFC middleweight, Paulo Costa, may have been a bit enraged by a fan’s comments on ‘X’. However, another recent update revealed that the 32-year-old had breathed a sigh of relief regarding another issue. Most fans may already know that the ending months of 2023 also came with a feud involving the UFC and the USADA. It also concluded with the UFC opting out of USADA’s services from the beginning of 2024. This is why ‘Borrachinha’ feels a lot more relaxed now.

Several UFC athletes have voiced their opinions against the USADA’s overtly strict policies and untimely nature of showing up before athletes. About a year ago, Conor McGregor’s scheduled rival, Michael Chandler, also revealed how the USADA can show up anywhere asking for their samples. Costa recently appeared on ‘The MMA Hour‘ podcast and answered a question from the host, Ariel Helwani, which revealed how the UFC-USADA split has relaxed him a lot. He said:

“It’s pretty nice. Coz till now, nobody came. Thank God for this. Otherwise, I should have 2 or 3 times visit here, since Christmas”

Well, there may be several fighters who also have various complaints about the USADA’s operation. But Costa was undoubtedly among the ones who were the most affected by the organization’s norms. So much so, that he once took a brutal dig at them from the platform of his official weigh-ins.

Paulo Costa flipped off the USADA from the stage of UFC 278 official weigh-ins

‘The Eraser’ was scheduled to fight the noted former UFC middleweight champ, Luke Rockhold, at UFC 278. Most fans may know that the last few days before a fight are grueling for almost every fighter due to the weight-cut process. While Costa was going through the same for his UFC 278 fight, USADA officials visited his residence and asked for his samples at around 7:00 am one day. This had ‘Borrachinha’ taking a brutal dig at the USADA from the UFC 278 official weigh-in stage.

But with the USADA gone now, he might have the freedom to put his time into training. His fans desperately want to see him make a superb comeback in his next scheduled fight at UFC 289 against the former UFC middleweight champ, Robert Whittaker. But most of them would agree that getting the better of his Australian rival will not be a straightforward task.

Share this article

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy