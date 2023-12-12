“Khabib (Nurmagomedov) Is Secretly Really…”: UFC Veteran Reveals Lesser Known Side of the Ex-UFC Champion

For a very long time, Islam Makhachev was known as a member of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team. Makhachev was one of the many talented fighters out of Eagles MMA in Dagestan, Russia. However, it was not until he won the lightweight belt that Makhachev forged his own identity and emerged from under his mentor’s wing. Even though they share a lot of similar traits, Makhachev and Nurmagomedov are very different as people.

Ever since winning the belt, Makhachev has become more outspoken and started to call his own shots. This was not something he did previously. Most recently, Makhachev took to Twitter to send a warning to Dana White and other lightweights. He said that although the likes of Oliveira, Gaethje, Tsarukyan, Poirier are all good fighters, none of them will be champions as long as he is still active.

In a recent video, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen reacted to the statement put out by Makhachev. In doing so, he revealed a lesser known side of ‘The Eagle’ Khabib Nurmagomedov. He said,

“And I loved it, I find Islam to be an interesting guy. But I spent a meaningful amount of time around Khabib. And it turns out Khabib is secretly really charming and really funny. But he does not like to do that at all times when he is doing media. He has sportsmanship he has a code that he follows. I just trust that Islam has that same great sense of humour. And I wish we would get more from him. But I did think it was interesting that he just fired this off in 160 characters or less in response to nothing.”



Makhachev’s warning for the rest of the division comes a few days after Tsarukyan’s impressive knockout. The landscape at 155-pounds is constantly changing, let’s take a look at a few fights that make sense at lightweight in the UFC.

Islam Makhachev to follow the footsteps of his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Islam Makhachev has already tied Khabib Nurmagomedov for title defences. He is set to take on Charles Oliveira in a rematch in the first half of next year. If he wins the fight, it will be his third title defence. In all likelihood, Makhachev’s plans on following his mentor’s footsteps by retiring on his terms with the belt wrapped around his waist. However, before we get to that point there are a few other fighters Makhachev must go through.

While Oliveira is getting the next title shot, a number one contender eliminator between Arman Tsarukyan and Justin Gaethje makes a lot of sense right now. The winner of that fight can take on the winner of Makhachev vs Oliveira.