UFC Star Polyana Viana Hilariously Pitches to Fight Against Nina Marie Daniele at UFC 301

UFC 301 to get a brand new fight involving Nina Marie Daniele? Dana White usually does not make a fight on the night of an event. However, he broke his own rule by announcing the main events for UFC 302 and UFC 303 right away after UFC 300 concluded. Well, it seems that there is another fight in the making that Dana White missed out on and it involves the UFC strawweight prospect, Polyana Viana.

The 31-year-old posted a photo on her Instagram story with her next opponent targeted for UFC 301. The caption said,

“Me vs Nima UFC 301”.

For the uninitiated, Nina Marie Daniele aka ‘Nina Drama’ is a former model turned MMA journalist. Over the past few months, Daniele has become one of the biggest influencers in the realm of the UFC. She is often spotted spending time with top ranked UFC fighters like Sean Strickland, which has prompted dating rumors. However, those rumors did not turn out to be true.

But Daniele is not the only one to fall victim to relationship rumors. Polyana Viana and Alex Pereira are training partners. Their closely-knit bond has sometimes prompted fans to speculate that they might be dating. However, that is not the case. Pereira stated that the two get along so well because they’re both very ‘simple’ people and have similar goals in life- to become a world champion in the UFC. While Viana might have jokingly pitched for a possible fight against Nina Drama, she will be actively looking to establish herself as a force to be reckoned with.

What is next for Polyana Viana?

UFC strawweight Polyana Viana is currently unranked in her division. The 31-year-old is going through a bit of a rough patch in her career. She is on a two-fight losing streak with disappointing performances against the likes of Iasmin Lucindo and Gillian Robertson in her last two outings. Her most recent fight took place at UFC 297 in January this year. Since the loss, Viana has taken time off to work on her skills in order to get back in the win column.

Unfortunately, Viana has lost three of her last four fights and therefore is dangerously close to a position of being cut from the UFC roster. Thus, she will definitely try to take inspiration from her friend, Alex Pereira’s superior skills, for climbing up the UFC ladder soon.