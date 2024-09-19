Ali Abdelaziz Predicts Magomed Ankalaev Will Rule the Octagon Like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman

The UFC crushed Magomed Ankalaev’s dreams when they snubbed the Russian of a title shot against Alex Pereira, handing it over to Khalil Rountree instead. However, the Russian fighter’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz believes that the UFC did nothing but postpone the inevitable. Abdelaziz has predicted Ankalaev being as dominant as Kamaru Usman, and Khabib Nurmagomedov once he takes the belt.

Now, that doesn’t sound like a warning, that has the music of a spoiler!

During an exclusive with ESPN’s Brett Brett Okamoto, Ali Abdelaziz weighed in on his thoughts about the UFC’s decision to essentially deny Ankalaev his long-awaited crack at the title.

“I believe he (Magomed Ankalaev) is the best light heavyweight in the planet, I know it, you know it, Dana White knows it…When this type of guys get there like Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, like Khabib (Nurmagomedov) they stay there for a long time.”

In fact, Ali predicted that the long-awaited light heavyweight showdown between the Russian and the Brazilian would materialize in 2025 and Ankalaev would reign supreme over ‘Poatan.’

Citing the examples of Khabib, Islam Makhachev, and Kamaru Usman, he claimed that Ankalaev would be as dominant and claimed he is the future of the LHW division and would rule it with iron fists.

Well now, that is a point of debate which has kept ardent fans pondering. Is Pereira really the merciless assassin inside the octagon or is he yet to meet the Russian boogeyman?

Meanwhile, a former UFC fighter gave his speculations on why the UFC gave Khalil the opportunity to take on Pereira instead of Ankalaev.

Why Khalil got the title shot over Ankalaev

First things first, the whole MMA community was perplexed when the UFC offered the title shot to the #8 ranked Khalil Rountree, snubbing the #2 ranked Magomed Ankalaev in the process.

It angered some fans, made others question, but former UFC contender Scott Askham has some thoughts to share.

Ahead of his Oktagon 61 clash against Makhmud Muradov on September 21, the 36-year-old Englishman shared his thoughts to Bowks Talking Bouts, where he tried to explain the UFC’s decision with some rational thinking of his own.

“Alex Pereira can do what he wants now can’t he? What he’s done in the sport in such little time it’s absolutely amazing, unbelievable. Whether Rountree deserves it or not, I’m not the person to debate these things. Like that’s the UFC’s decision. Again, a lot of these decisions are business decisions. Sometimes you’ve got to sell yourself a bit better.”

Now, the veteran does have a point here. After all, the Brazilian saved the UFC on multiple occasions, stepping in as short notice replacement, saving the promotion’s skin – the latest being at UFC 303. So, naturally, the organization is bound to reciprocate the same and promote him.

That does not mean that Dana White and Co. are doing Pereira a favor by denying Magomed a title opportunity but they are simply amping up the hype around the stone-faced killer, increasing his stocks probably tenfold.

After all, Pereira has already fought twice this year and UFC 307 will be his third main event compared to Ankalaev who has just fought once back in January.