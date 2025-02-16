Jon Jones Shifts Focus to Alex Pereira, Leaving Tom Aspinall Fight in Limbo

Jon Jones is never fighting Tom Aspinall, is he? All that hullabaloo for nothing! Months after claiming that he was after a big bag, Jones has now once again jumped on the super fight with Alex Pereira bandwagon.

Earlier yesterday, UFC light heavyweight champion Pereira told reporters that he wanted to fight Jones but the decision ultimately rested in the UFC’s hands; much to the heavyweight champion’s delight it seems.

Hours later, Jones shared Pereira’s comments on his Instagram story, essentially iterating his insistence on fighting the Brazilian rather than the interim heavyweight champion, Aspinall.



Jones was supposed to have fought Aspinall when he returned from his injury-induced hibernation. Being the ‘undisputed’ champion, he was bound to take on the interim champion to ensure the titles were unified. This is the unspoken rule of combat sports. A title unification is the only way to ensure that the ‘undisputed’ title remains undisputed!

However, the UFC allowed him to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, while Aspinall was asked to defend the interim title at UFC 304 against Curtis Blaydes. Bizarre as that sounds, Aspinall was happy to do it, as long as it meant, his next fight was against Jones. The Brit even came prepared to fight as a backup for Jones vs. Miocic at UFC 309.

Jones, however, not only spent that entire fight week shifting his answers on why he doesn’t need to fight Aspinall. From Aspinall not having enough pedigree to the matchup not making sense to him, Jones did it all.

In the end, it was Dana White, who assured the media that Jones would fight Aspinall next or give up the belt and Jones seemingly agreed, as long as the paycheque for the title unification fight was big enough for him to not care about results.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan had later claimed that Jones was asking for a cool $30 mil to entertain the matchup, a statement he retracted just days later. Jones, meanwhile, had been otherwise radio silent about the subject, until today.

It also doesn’t help that he doesn’t particularly have a good record with everyday human activities. Jones has previously had his title stripped off and suspended for being involved in a hit-and-run case.

And just yesterday, the heavyweight champion posted a cryptic video on his Instagram Live, which has everyone concerned.

Jones talks about wanting to “kill”

“You go on a trip, and get p*ssed off, disappointed. And as a Dad, you just wanna kill ‘em.“, he said! That was it. There was no explanation or anything.

Upon hearing the statement, people began to wonder what Jones was talking about. A lot of these remarks were incendiary in nature, so we will not be posting them here. Many others seemed genuinely fearful of what Jones might have done or was going to do. Then there were some, who remained hopeful.

This fan wished all was well and commented, “Going live in some sort of storm in the middle of the night and slurring words that sound like wanting to kill someone is never a good thing to see/hear. Hopefully, he’s alright and he’s not back to his old self”, while another simply asked, “why is he carrying a shovel?”

This man compared Jones to Amazon Prime’s The Boys‘ all-powerful villain and said, “He’s genuinely homelander“.

Hopefully, it is nothing serious and nobody has been hurt. In the last few years, Jones has seemingly matured in the public eye, a far cry from his turbulent days as the light heavyweight champion. Here’s praying that was true!