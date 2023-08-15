Amidst Logan Paul’s $1,000,000 Bet for Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis Slams WWE Star With Bizarre Challenge: “If I Win You…”

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will exchange hands inside the squared ring at Manchester Arena, England, on 14 October 2023, under the KSI vs. Tommy Fury card. Danis is leaving no stone unturned in promoting this fight. He is even using negative ways and has brought up Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal into the mix. Danis has posted several NSFW tweets on Agdal in an attempt to emotionally weaken Paul before the bout. Interestingly, the Bellator fighter has received significant support from UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Advertisement

Thus, taking aim at both McGregor and Danis, the WWE superstar placed a $1 million wager on Danis’ defeat. In retaliation, the Bellator fighter has issued a weird challenge aimed at Paul and his fiancé.

Dillon Danis gives a bizarre challenge to Logan Paul

Over the years, trash talk has become a part of combat sports. However, it is critical to establish a line and avoid involving families. However, stars such as Colby Covington, Conor McGregor, and others have previously crossed that threshold.

Advertisement

Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor’s training partner, and friend, is now on the same path and has made some nasty remarks about Paul’s fiancé. Recently, he also issued to challenge involving Paul’s marriage. Danis wrote on Twitter:

“Since you want to make bets and you’re so confident you’re going to knock me out, if I win, you have to make me the best man at your wedding.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1691331386303500288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

His challenge comes after Logan Paul’s bet for Conor McGregor. The Irish superstar is confident that Danis will defeat Paul. He even claimed to train his friend for the fight.

Conor McGregor offered a $1 million bet by Paul

In an interview, Conor McGregor stated that Danis will best Paul in their boxing match. Given his confidence, Logan Paul wants the former UFC lightweight champion to bet $1 million on his friend’s victory.

Advertisement

Paul stated, ‘The Notorious’ can take away the amount if Danis defeats him in the fight. While issuing the challenge, Paul also took a jibe at McGregor by accusing him of substance abuse. He said:

“If you’re so confident in your boy, I got a bet for you. I’d bet Dillon, but he’s a broke bit*h. I got a million dollars that says I beat your boy on October 14th. Come on bro, come one, I know you’re caked up. Let’s see how confident you are. Imagine all the c*ke you can buy, you fu*king drug addict. Two dummies one night, October 14th. I’m fu*king you both up.”

McGregor, who is awaiting his UFC return, has yet to answer Paul’s challenge. It will be fascinating to see if McGregor agrees.