Andrew Tate Case: ‘Official’ First Statement From Jail Made Public – “She Used to Blackmail Men”

Andrew Tate has officially released his first statement since his arrest, refuting all alleged charges and accusations against him. Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, were arrested in late December by Romanian authorities in their mansion. The brothers were arrested on the alleged charges of ra*e, human trafficking, and money laundering. Since the time of their arrest, Tate has profoundly denied any involvement in all of the charges filed against him. He has repeatedly reiterated his innocence, going as far as to declare, “Of course not” when asked by a reporter if he had hurt any girl.

Tate voiced his concerns that he believes he was being earmarked by the ‘Matrix’ to halt his influence and growth that began in 2022. The brothers are of the mindset that they are the victims of a larger political agenda in place.

Tate has now made his first remarks from prison, having been arrested in December last year.

Also read: “Tony Khan Watches WWE” – Twitter Reacts to Tony Khan Calling Ariel Helwani a Fraud After SmackDown Appearance

Andrew Tate makes his first official statement!

The 36-year-old has been consistently vocal on his social media platform, Twitter, despite being arrested and held in a Romanian prison. He has constantly communicated with his fans, often thanking them for his support.

With Tate’s future bordering on fleeting uncertainties, his patronage will be keen to know that the Top G has made his first statement since being arrested.

Andrew Tate’s disclosures are an attempt to vindicate his name from all the alleged charges he has been accused of. The British American further disclosed that he was the victim of the fiasco.

Tate revealed to the investigators his perspective of the crimes he is accused of. He also revealed information regarding the state of his relationship with his accuser. Tate’s message said:

“I understand the accusation brought against me and I specify the fact that I am totally innocent. The girls never sent me money, I sent them money, basically I am the trafficked person in this case.

🛑 BREAKING

–

Andrew Tate’s FIRST statements made to investigators.

–

(May be some translation errors) pic.twitter.com/nLhzuJ2AIL — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) February 17, 2023

Tate made further remarks regarding the contact between him and his accuser before finally declaring that he regretted meeting her. Tate continued:

“Even though I knew what A. (Undisclosed for safety reason) does and that she uses dr*gs, I agreed to see her out of stupidity, it was the biggest mistake from my life”

Quite the scathing revelation here from Tate. His testimony indicates that he firmly believes there is no legitimacy and authenticity to the alleged charges against him.

The Top G’s behavior also indicates that he will not deviate from his stance of innocence.

Also read: Jon Jones UFC Record: Does ‘Bones’ Have Any Losses in UFC?

What will happen to Andrew Tate?

Given the sensitivity of the issue and the complexity of the matter, it goes without saying that accusations of such profound magnitude will be investigated thoroughly. Only following this will the public be provided details of the investigation.

Tate, in order to showcase his innocence, appealed on two occasions against his detention. His appeals were denied on both occasions by the Romanian court authorities. In fact, he might also face the prospect of spending the next four months if further evidence is brought to light.

Andrew Tate’s legal representative, Tina Glandia, however, previously stated that the authorities had no material evidence incriminating Tate. And that it was a violation of his liberty and freedom as a man to imprison without evidence.

Also read: Conor McGregor Walk: What Is the Billy Strut?