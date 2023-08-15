Logan Paul Demands $1,000,000 From Conor McGregor if He Beats Dillon Danis: “You F**kin Drug Addict”

Logan Paul will be fighting Conor McGregor’s Jiu-Jitsu partner Dillon Danis in a boxing fight. Danis has made a name for himself for his BJJ skills and his association with ‘The Notorious’. Thus, Logan, who is also known for his trash-talking and mind games, is asking McGregor to put money where his mouth is. Since Conor will be backing his Jiu-Jitsu partner, Danis, Paul has asked to put in a $1 million bet and also called him a drug addict while doing so. If Paul were to defeat Danis he demands $1 million from McGregor.

Dillon Danis has a relatively unknown fighting career. However, he is well-known in the world of MMA. He has faced the likes of Gordon Ryan who is considered one of the greatest to go at it. Now, he wants to venture into boxing for a big payday. He has previously ducked a fight with KSI after pulling out of the scheduled bout at the last moment.

Now, he will go head to head against a YouTuber boxer who turned into a WWE star, Logan Paul. Although Paul has a contract with WWE, he is primarily known as a boxer by combat sports fans. He has fought against the like of Floyd Mayweather as well. Now, he wants to face McGregor’s teammate Danis and roped in the Irishman through a $1 million bet.

Logan Paul wants Conor McGregor to pay $1 million if he beats Dillon Danis

Conor McGregor claimed that Dillon Danis will be the winner against Logan Paul. This did not sit well with Paul as he posted a video on Twitter calling out McGregor. The WWE superstar cited that he would have made the bet with Dillon, but Paul knows that Danis doesn’t have any money. Thus, he asked McGregor to come up with the big bucks.

Paul said, “If you’re so confident in your boy, I got a bet for you. I’d bet Dillon, but he’s a broke bit*h. I got a million dollars that says I beat your boy on October 14th. Come on bro, come one, I know you’re caked up. Let’s see how confident you are. Imagine all the c*ke you can buy, you fu*king drug addict. Two dummies one night, October 14th. I’m fu*king you both up.“

Dillon Danis used to fight for Bellator FC but hasn’t fought since 2019. Thus, it’s highly likely that if the 29-year old shows up, it will be difficult for him to defeat Paul as it’s not a Jiu-Jitsu fight. However, the former Featherweight Champion’s confidence will certainly be a boost in confidence for Dillion. It remains to be seen whether McGregor is confident enough to bet a million dollars on Danis. Perhaps that’s why the Irish is doing everything he can to prepare Danis for the Paul fight.

McGregor to coach Danis against Paul for the boxing fight

Conor McGregor was present to witness Anthony Joshua defeat Rovert Heeler in a highly exciting fight. After the event, McGregor revealed during a media interaction that he is coaching Danis ahead of his fight with Logan Paul.

The UFC legend said, “I know Dillon years, and I’ve trained with him many times. I’ve helped. I’m guiding him. I’m gonna train him for this, and I guarantee a win.“

McGregor claimed that Danis would win and that he is coaching him. McGregor claims that he has trained with Danis for many years and knows his skill level. Who are you backing Paul or Danis? Do you think McGregor will take on Paul on the bet?