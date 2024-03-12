mobile app bar

Andrew Tate and Brother Tristan Arrested in Romania Over Reopened Allegations Dismissed by CPS in 2012

Souvik Roy
Published

Andrew Tate Tristan Tate
Credits: Imago

The coveted internet personas, Andrew and Tristan Tate, have got into legal trouble once more. The last few years may have come with a lot of notoriety for them. But they have also seen the wrong side of things. The coveted brothers were taken into custody in December 2022 on the charges of sexual trafficking. However, according to CNN, Andrew and Tristan were freed from their house arrest sentence in August 2023, although they were restricted from leaving Romania.

But multiple recent reports reveal that the brothers won’t be enjoying their freedom anymore. This time, it is the UK authorities who have directed the Romanian police for their detainment. A lawyer representing a group of four women who accused the Tate brothers of sexual misconduct contacted the UK Police and informed them about the Tate brother’s allegedly planning to leave Romania. This is what led to the detainment of the Tate brothers yet again.

However, an ‘X’ update showcased a video from the noted media house ‘Sky News’, shedding more light on the entire issue. It revealed that the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service had dismissed the claims of those four women in 2012. Still, the Tate brothers were arrested once again on March 11, because of the already dismissed charges.

However, despite all of this, it seems hard to stop the Tate brothers from expressing their opinions. They took to their ‘Rumble’ channel recently to talk about how it becomes hard to be famous if a person doesn’t agree with ‘The Matrix’s’ views.

Andrew and Tristan Tate criticized the Oscars in their latest video

The Tate brothers provided several examples in the entire video of how even talented performers had a fall from their massively famous positions, just because they didn’t sell out before the authorities. On the other hand, they also detailed how achieving fame becomes a lot easier if someone sells their spine to what they call ‘The Matrix’.

According to Andrew and Tristan, the Oscars weren’t an exception to this system. They opined that actors and actresses could have the glory of winning an Oscar only if they painted themselves in the color of the authorities. Unfortunately, they won’t have the freedom to create such videos after their recent arrest. This is why a major chunk of the online population will keep a keen eye on the Bucharest Court’s verdict on their recent arrest.

Post Edited By:Debmallya Chakraborty

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

