Ahead of UFC 298, Ilia Topuria Reveals Earning $1,500,000 by Fighting Just Handful Matches in UFC

The ongoing heated social media exchange between Sean O’Malley and Ilia Topuria has stirred a big-time fight that doesn’t seem to settle. It all started when ‘Suga’ poked fun at Topuria. The bantamweight champion later went on to fire insults at ‘El Matador’, his career and financial status indirectly calling him poor. But O’Malley’s insults have now met with Topuria’s claims of having earned a million dollars.

Advertisement

Topuria’s statement about his UFC career earnings was recently shared by an Instagram handle named CrashMMA. The account posted a video of Topuria speaking about how much the fighter has made so far in his career. The video was captioned, “That’s a lot of money considering he’s only fought 5 times in the UFC ”. While Topuria can be seen saying,

“I’ve made between 1 million-1.5 million more or less.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1uyOsDtr4w/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The video started circulating on social media after ‘Sugar’s’ recent comment on Topuria’s wealth. ‘El Matador’ who is #5 in the featherweight rankings is currently undefeated with a 14-0-0 record. His last bout was against Josh Emmett which Topuria won and took home a handsome amount along with Fight of the Night bonus.

Ilia Topuria: UFC earnings

The 26-year-old Georgian-Spanish fighter Topuria is prepping his octagon skills to fight Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. The event is going to be the main event headliner and will be a big-time opportunity for Topuria in terms of money.

Moreover, it is important to note that his professional MMA record includes his five UFC fights. Topuria’s UFC debut took place in 2020 against Youssef Zalal and then later he fought in the same year at another UFC event against Damon Jackson. In both these bouts, Topuria emerged as the winner, but his winning purse is still not officially known. He also fought at UFC 264 against Ryan Hall and then against Jai Herbert in 2022. He defeated both the fighters to crave his name in the promotion.

His next bout was against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282 which he won by Topuria via submission. According to the reports, this victory made him earn $115k, including a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus. Moreover, his most recent fight against Josh Emmett has made him earn a base salary of $80,000, along with a $50,000 bonus.

Advertisement

Moreover, his recent claims have made things pretty clear about his UFC career earnings so far. With time and more bouts to his name, he will surely take his wealth to heights.