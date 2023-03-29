Andrew Tate Channels ‘Bruce Lee’ as Talks About ‘Attacks’ Inside Romanian Prison

Andrew Tate, the multi-millionaire British American personality who is used to living a flamboyant lifestyle, seems to be having a hard time inside Romanian prison. ‘Cobra’ and his younger brother have spent over two months in jail over human trafficking and money laundering allegations. Despite being locked up, Tate is frequently interacting with his fans via newsletter and tweets, which comes through his close associates. He has talked about multiple things from inside the prison, including his daily routine, the conditions inside the jail, etc.

One more thing, ‘Cobra’ has multiple times talked about is being attacked by inmates. It seems like it has happened again. And Tate has found a new way to cope with it.

Andrew Tate channels inner Bruce Lee to talk about an attack

Andrew Tate, the former kickboxing world champion and social media personality, recently took to Twitter to channel his inner Bruce Lee while discussing attacks inside a Romanian prison.

Tate tweeted, “Some attacks are overwhelmingly powerful. They cannot be blocked without significant damage. The only solution is to move. Like water, Stones break.”

Although Tate hasn’t directly quoted Bruce Lee, his tweet resembles one of the famous quotes ‘be like water’ by ‘The Father of MMA.’ Tate used this quote as a way to express his thoughts on the dangers he faced while serving time in a Romanian prison.

According to Tate, he was attacked multiple times during his time in prison. He claimed that he was “jumped” by other inmates and had to defend himself using his martial arts skills.

Tate’s experience in prison sheds light on the harsh realities of incarceration, especially in countries with a history of prison violence and corruption. It also highlights the importance of being able to defend oneself in dangerous situations.

The Tate brothers have been denied bail again

Today was another hearing of the Tate brothers’ case. The brothers are not yet charged with the said crimes, as prosecutors have not provided strong evidence against them. Thus, Andrew and Tristan maintain their innocence.

Andrew and Tristan Tates appeal was rejected. Again. pic.twitter.com/h7gSwasUeY — Andrew Tate Updates (@Morpheusresist) March 29, 2023

Therefore, the legal team Tate brothers have several times appealed against the detention. However, the Romanian judicial court has denied the plea every time on the grounds of the ongoing investigation against them.

Unfortunately, today was the same for the controversial brothers. After losing another appeal, Tate’s supporters lost all hope of their release. However, the US Embassy has recently got involved in the case, which can be a big aid to the brothers in future hearings.

What are your thoughts on the court denying bail to the Tate brothers? What do you guys think about Tate’s tweet?