Floyd Mayweather’s Jaw-Dropping $1 Million Supercar Shopping Spree – McLaren to Rolls-Royce

Floyd Mayweather is still about that life, even after officially retiring from boxing. He went from ‘Pretty Boy’ to ‘Money’ because of his lavish lifestyle and the amount of money he was making from fighting in the ring. As it turns out, he’s still making that kind of money because he recently bought three supercars worth over $1 million.

In a recent Instagram video, he showed fans his latest shopping spree. Yeah, he just went on buying everything from McLaren to Rolls-Royce.

“I’m still doing numbers and I ain’t talking Pay-Per-View! The Out with the old, in with the new”

‘Money’ revealed the three cars that he bought and gave fans a tour of the cars. The first one was a 2023 McLaren GT which costs over $200,000.

Then there was the Rolls Royce Phantom and not an ordinary Phantom either. Mayweather claims he bought a limited edition that cost him $700,000.

But the Rolls Royces didn’t end there either. Like words roll off his tongue, cash apparently also rolls out of his pockets.

A Rolls Royce Ghost, which costs upwards of $350,000 is also now in Mayweather’s garage, something he seemed rather prouder of somehow for some reason, bringing up the total up to a whopping $1.2 million in just cars.

So, it looks as though the ‘Money’ nickname is here to stay. But if fans thought the flex stopped there, boy, were they in for a shock?

Mayweather has a $110,000 Gucci bag. Go Figure!

Following his latest car shopping spree, he gave fans a glimpse of his entire car collection parked in front of his mansion in Las Vegas. This is a little weird flex because every video people have seen of Floyd being on the streets, he’s seen running.

And like Mike Tyson once said, he doesn’t drop his kids at school. So, are the cars just sitting there for some reason?

“I’m just bringing you guys into my everyday life. You can get mad, this is what GOD wanted!”

But it’s not just cars Floyd likes. The undefeated boxer also likes his bags; especially the ones made by Gucci that cost more than most Americans make in a calendar year.

No diss on him though, people should probably getting paid more, to be fair. Regardless, a Gucci Himalaya bag reportedly worth $110,000, that’s how much ‘Money’ claims he bought it for.

Now, of course, the boxer is worth almost half a million dollars according to some reports and fair play to him; if someone fights 50 pro boxing fights and forget losing, doesn’t even get scarred, they should just buy every car in the world. Because, why not?