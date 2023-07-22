Andrew Tate Gives Two-Word Reaction to UFC Star’s Unadulterated Comment

Andrew Tate has been involved in a number of controversies in recent years. The 36-year-old sits half-naked in front of the camera, sharing his unfiltered views on current events with his supporters. However, many people on social media regard his views as divisive. He has been restricted on numerous big social media platforms for the same reason. But it doesn’t stop him from expressing himself, as he did recently in response to a homophobic tweet from a UFC fighter.

The UFC star is none other than bantamweight fighter Sean O’Malley. ‘Suga’ is unquestionably the new-age UFC megastar. His statements, however, appear to be presenting him in a bad light.

What did Andrew Tate say about UFC star O’Malley’s tweet?

The UFC bantamweight champion is not afraid to express his thoughts. He has his own podcast where he addresses a variety of topics and is frequently active on social media.

O’Malley recently revealed a contentious viewpoint on vaping in a tweet. He said, “You vape, you gay.”Andrew Tate was drawn in by his tweet. And the former professional kickboxer was quick to answer. He just wrote:

“Breathe Air.”

O’Malley’s views did not sit well with many fans, as seen throughout the comments section. Tate, on the other hand, seems to concur with his contentious ideas, as has previously criticized vaping publicly.

Andrew Tate aka ‘Cobra’ often responds to notable names on social media. But the number two-ranked UFC bantamweight fighter is not a new name for Tate.

Is Tate friends with Sean O’Malley?

Andrew Tate is in contact with various renowned MMA personalities due to his extensive combat sports history. ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley is one of them.

The bantamweight champion has frequently stated his support for Tate’s viewpoints. Not only that, but O’Malley met Tate during a UFC event in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the former professional kickboxer showed his famed Bugatti Chiron to the UFC star. ‘Suga’ afterward invited him to appear on his podcast. They haven’t, however, shared a screen yet. Nevertheless, considering their friendship, we are highly likely to see them on a podcast together.