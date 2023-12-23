"Andrew Tate Has Gone...”- UFC Veteran Picks Paul Brothers to Win Against Tate Brothers Despite Lack of Quality Opposition Faced

Andrew Tate and his brother rose to prominence in 2022. The Tate brothers became wildly famous for their polarising take on issues. Their rise to prominence can be compared to Jake Paul and Logan Paul who took advantage of social media to establish themselves. Over the past few weeks, the combat sports world has been debating on who would win in a fight, the Paul brothers or the Tate brothers. Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson recently shared his views on the same.

‘Mighty Mouse’ shared a detailed breakdown on the situation on his YouTube channel. The former champion explained why he believes in a certain outcome. In the video he said,

“I’ve already broken down Tristan Tate’s MMA fight. If Tristan Tate fights like he did in MMA, they are going to win. Well here’s the difference, Andrew Tate has gone off and won world championship in kickboxing. Fought the baddest of the baddest. Whereas Jake Paul is hand picking pizza boys to fight in boxing. So there is a huge difference…. If it goes to MMA, the Paul brothers win.”

In a recent podcast the Paul brother revealed the details of the contract offered to the Tate brothers. Logan stated that a fight contract was offered in which both the Paul brothers would receive $10 million each. Additionally, both the Tate brothers would get $10 million each as well. However, even if all parties agree to the fight, it will not be possible as the Tate brothers are not allowed to leave Romania at this point in time. With that being said let’s take a closer look at Tate brothers vs the Paul brothers

A closer look at Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate vs Logan and Jake Paul

Both Jake and Logan Paul have wrestling knowledge from their school days. Logan also achieved a decent amount of success in the sport. As a result of which, a lot of MMA fighters including Kamaru Usman and Demetrious Johson have chosen the Paul brothers to beat the Tate brothers in an MMA fight. Despite all the interest around the event, it is highly unlike that the fight will ever take place.

For starters, the Tate brothers are extremely wealthy and do not need the money. To add to that Tristan Tate faced career ending injuries that forced him to stop his kickboxing career. There is little to no chance that he would put his health at risk to take on Logan and Jake Paul.