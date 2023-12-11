Andrew Tate Issues a Warning to Elon Musk Days After Major Win in Legal Case

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk is one of the most famous and outspoken personalities in the world at the moment. While this was always the case, Musk’s exposure increased significantly after he purchased Twitter for a whopping $44 billion. In a recent appearance on X spaces, Musk was seen discussing a topic he is extremely passionate about with another controversial figure in Andrew Tate.

For a long time now, Musk has been vocal about population collapse. Musk has been encouraging individuals to have more children. The 52-year-old strongly believes that population collapse is a bigger threat to mankind than global warming and has repeated that several times on X and in interviews.

This year itself, the earth’s population touched the 8 billion mark. According to reports it is estimated that the population of the earth will reach 10.4 billion by 2080. Despite all these statistics, Musk remains adamant that a population decline is imminent. In a recent X spaces appearance, Musk was addressing the issue with the likes of Andrew Tate and Alex Jones. While talking about the same Musk asked,

“I think something that is really important is just you literally have to have kids or there is no next generation…. And Andrew?”

In response Tate said,

“I do have a few, I won’t let you down Elon. I am coming to take over your title. I am coming to take over. I am doing my best. I gotta use my good looks for something. And this is the bottom line argument. This is what is so important.”

The Tate brothers recently received a huge boost in their ongoing legal troubles. Let’s take a closer look at what happened.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate receive a huge boost in their ongoing legal case

2023 has been a whirlwind for the Tate brothers. Towards the end of 2022, both the Tate brothers were locked up in jail over human trafficking charges. They spent the majority of 2023 behind bars. However, they were released from jail earlier this year and placed on house arrest.

As a result of the arrest Tate’s bank accounts, cars, watches and other possessions were all seized. In a major boost to their case against the allegations, a few days back, the Tate brothers were released from house arrest. Tristan and Andrew are now free to travel all over Romania. However, they are not allowed to leave the country under any circumstances.