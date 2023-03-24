“I Try and Protect Food From Insects”: Andrew Tate Reveals How He Spends Ramadan Amidst ‘Harsh Conditions’ in Romanian Prison

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan Tate have been in a Romanian prison for over 60 days now. They were arrested back in December 2022 by the Romanian police on suspicion of human trafficking and money laundering. The Tate brothers are multi-millionaires and are used to their lavish lifestyles surrounded by expensive cars, food, mansions, etc. Thus, prison life is taking a toll on the millionaire brothers. At first, some of their relatives revealed that the brothers are facing harsh conditions inside the prison.

However, later, things were pretty clear to the public, as news of the Tate brothers’ health worsening went viral. Now it appears that things haven’t changed for the controversial brothers. Well, such is life in prison.

Andrew Tate reveals conditions in prison amidst Ramadan

It is interesting to note that months before his arrest, the 36-year-old self-proclaimed men’s influencer converted to Islam. Tam Khan, a former MMA fighter, helped Tate in the process in the UAE.

Ever since then, Tate has been seen practicing the teaching of Islam in several of his videos. Even after his arrest, the former professional kickboxer has several times been spotted holding the Holy Quran, while being taken in and out of the court.

My food comes at 8am, noon and 5pm I have a plastic bag I use to try and protect the food from insects I spend my entire day destroying the flies and ants who get close to the meal In accordance w/ Ramadan When the sun goes down, I eat the stone cold food in my cell by myself — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 23, 2023

As the holy month of Ramadan has started for Muslims, Tate announced that he will fast from inside the jail. However, he recently talked about the unfavorable conditions that he faces inside the prison.

Tate, in his recent tweet, stated that he receives food three times a day. But he avoids eating it because of his fast. However, his cell is infested with insects. Thus, Tate revealed how he saves the food in a plastic bag.

“My food comes at 8am, noon and 5pm I have a plastic bag I use to try and protect the food from insects I spend my entire day destroying the flies and ants who get close to the meal,” Tate wrote.

More on the arrest of the Tate brothers

As per reports, the brothers are not yet charged with the said crimes. However, they are imprisoned by the Romanian authorities on the basis of the ongoing investigation.

This month, another appeal for release was denied by the Romanian judicial court. Before, the brothers were expected to be released before the end of March. However, they will stay in prison for another 30 days.

So far, six women have come forward against the Tate brothers. However, the legal team of Andrew and Tristan Tate has sent one woman a letter in which they threaten to sue her for false accusations. There have been several developments in the case. It remains to be seen now what new comes out.

What are your thoughts on the extended detention of the Tate brothers? What do you guys think about his recent tweet?