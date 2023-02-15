Islam Makhachev Was Once Suspended From UFC After Testing Positive for Illegal Drugs in 2016

Islam Makhachev recently defended his lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284. The fight was a 5 round back and forth and the judges thought Islam has done just enough to win the title. Islam Makhachev’s dominance in the UFC could have begun way early if he wouldn’t be suspended from UFC after testing positive for illegal drugs.

Islam Makhachev is currently on the same path as Khabib in the UFC lightweight division. Makhachev’s UFC career looks even more bright after he defeated Volkanovski at UFC 284. However, he faced an obstacle during the initial years of his career and was removed from a fight. But why was Islam Makhachev’s fight canceled with Drew Dober?

Islam Makhachev was suspended from UFC after testing positive

Makhachev was pulled out from his bout against Drew Dober BACK IN 2016 after he was flagged for a potential Anti-Doping Policy Violation involving a banned substance. Islam missed the weight initially, but quickly made the weight. Shortly after he made weight, the news broke out.

Meldonium was the substance that Islam was found guilty of by the UFC Anti-Doping Agency. It was previously a substance that was not added to the prohibited list. The substance was a recent addition back then.

Makhachev received a provisional suspension for this. As this was needed to be closely looked at, the United States Anti-Doping agency had to consider all the relevant information, just as in any case.

Many of the UFC fighters were caught on different substances previously. Chael Sonnen, and Jon Jones, to name a few. There were stricter bans on the fighters as well. Islam Makhachev’s substance did not turn out to be that dangerous and hence the provisional suspension.

Islam Makhachev’s current run in the UFC

Makhachev is currently the 155-pound champion in the UFC. Prior to this, he defeated Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi to become the lightweight champion of the world. Islam Makhachev’s record is as impressive as anyone at 24 wins and only 1 loss to his name.

Makhachev will now look to defend his lightweight title against some of the contenders in the division. He has also shown interest in potentially moving up to the welterweight division. Khabib Nurmagomedov never moved up a weight class in his entire career.

How soon do you guys think Islam will make a move up to 170 pounds?

