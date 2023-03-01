Andrew Tate Says He ‘Is NOT in Romanian Jail’ in a Bizarre Tweet After Extended Detention

The arrest of the controversial influencer brothers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate has again made headlines after their appeal against detention was rejected by the Romanian court last week. The court has previously rejected their appeal multiple times. Thus, the brothers will stay in the Romanian prison till the end of March 2023. But the detention can be extended, as the accused can be kept under detention until 180 days, per Romanian law. However, it is worth noting that the brothers aren’t charged with the crimes. The arrest has continued on the grounds of the ongoing investigation regarding human trafficking and money laundering. Amidst all this, Tate continues to post on his official Twitter account through a close associate.

He keeps his supporters updated about his situation and the case through emails and tweets. However, Tate recently posted a bizarre tweet that might have confused his fans.

What did Andrew Tate say on Twitter?

Last week after the hearing on the Andrew Tate arrest case, the Romanian judicial court denied their appeal against the arrest, sending them to prison for 30 more days. The other accused girls who were under arrest were also sent back to prison.

Following that, Tate posted multiple tweets talking about the evidence they provided to the court to prove their innocence. However, recently he uploaded a tweet claiming that he was not in the prison.

My body is in jail. But my mind is not in jail. Do you understand? pic.twitter.com/aO1uPJVO0E — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 1, 2023

“My body is in jail. But my mind is not in jail. Do you understand?” Tate wrote. He also posted an animated picture of himself meditating in front of a mountain, which seems like mount Fuji.

However, it is not rocket science to under science that Tate was talking about the power of meditation. He has, multiple times, stated the benefits of mediation. And also claimed that despite the arrest, he is mentally calm and stale because of regular meditation.

Tate also talks a lot about escaping ‘The Matrix’- people with higher powers that run the society. This might be a slight demonstration of how he is physically in jail. But mentally he is not.

Lawyer says Tate wasn’t planning to escape to Dubai

Many theories have come out since the arrest of Andrew Tate. Recently, one such theory was that Tate was planning to escape to Dubai after his release from prison. However, his lawyer, Tina Glandian, has denied any such plans.

Instead, Glandian stated that a lot of things regarding the Tate brother have been taken out of context. He also further added that the plans were made for a scheduled medical procedure in Dubai for a pre-existing medical condition Tate is facing.

What are your thoughts regarding Glandian's words? What do you guys make out of Tate's recent tweet?