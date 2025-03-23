Still Waiting on Jon Jones Fight- Tom Aspinall Sends a Message to ‘Bones’ With a Duck Prop at UFC London

Tom Aspinall has made his way to the O2 Arena for the UFC London event tonight to watch Leon Edwards take on Sean Brady. While Edwards would lose his bid for a title shot after tapping out in the 4th round, Aspinall would take a moment to issue a public call out to Jon Jones for their own championship unification fight.

Aspinall has been looking for one for almost 5oo days since winning the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295 in 2023. While the UFC boss, Dana White has been claiming the fight was all but confirmed, Jones seems to be pushing the date on the big fight for reasons best known to him.

He had initially wanted to fight Alex Pereira when the Brazilian had the light heavyweight title, but with Poatan losing it at UFC 313, Jones now finds himself in an empty room with nobody but Aspinall for company. And yet, the dotted lines remain unsigned.

Aspinall believes in what the consensus dictates – Jones is ‘ducking’ him in the hopes that it will make the Brit go away. But the interim champ is now only beginning to get creative with his callouts. So, he came to the O2 Arena, holding a prop — a rubber duck, to be precise.

Tom Aspinall with the toy duck on the crowd cam #UFCLondonpic.twitter.com/q3YZr77bEe — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 22, 2025

Bones‘ explanation for not wanting to fight the interim champion is that he has only one or two more fights left in him and he wants them to be legendary. The champ had also claimed last year at UFC 309 that he wanted to fight for fun, something the UFC bossman had said he couldn’t do while not defending the title.

Aspinall, meanwhile has been really patient during this whole ordeal, even as Jones had asserted not wanting to do business with him because he was being annoying. Unfortunately, at this point, it seems Aspinall is actually shedding the ‘nice guy’ skin and being as vicious in his callouts as possible.

Aspinall just wants to fight for the undisputed title. As the interim champion, it’s his right – a right that was unjustly bestowed upon Stipe Miocic last year. And he is determined to not let that happen again.

Meanwhile, having been on a similar boat, chasing the champion for a well-deserved title shot while he prances around fighting just about everybody else, light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev is also coming to Aspinall’s aid.

Ankalaev calls out ‘chicken’ Jon Jones

For over a year, Ankalaev called out Pereira, in the hopes that the Brazilian would sign the papers on a title shot, one he deserved as the #1 contender. But Pereira would have sooner faced Jones than fight him. However, at UFC 313, his hands were forced and the Brazilian dropped the title to ‘Big Ank’.

Now, ‘Big Ank’ is a fan of ‘Big Tom’ and is happy to call out Jones on his behalf. *

“Johnny chicken bones don’t want to fight big TOM come back to light , heavy division and fight big ANK stop running”, he tweeted.

Well, that’s a nice idea. Jones could always go back to 205 lbs and fight Ankalaev since that’s the title he was after when he wanted to fight Pereira anyway.