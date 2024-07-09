Arman Tsarukyan Confirms Islam Makhachev Title Fight Despite Suspension, Tells Contenders to ‘Take a Seat’

Arman Tsarukyan may be on a nine-month suspension sentence from the NYSAC but that hasn’t fazed his desire for a shot at the UFC’s undisputed lightweight gold. A recent tweet from the Armenian-Russian lightweight had him confirming that he would next one in line for a shot at Islam Makahchev’s lightweight title.

Tsarukyan also asked the rest of the contenders to back down and take a “seat”.

A victory against Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 promoted Tsarukyan propelled the Armenian to the top of the ladder but an unseemly attack at a fan also saw being being suspended from the sport for 9 months and fined $25k fine.

This could mean that the 27-year-old probably won’t be able to lock horns with the current lightweight king, this year. But that doesn’t mean he is letting anyone else take his sport either, as evident from his last tweet.

“I’m the one fighting for the title next. The rest of you can take a seat.”

I’m the one fighting for the title next. The rest of you can take a seat #AndNew — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) July 8, 2024

But who’s trying to steal his spot? And should Tsarukyan be worried?

Dustin Poirier wants one last shot at the title

Following their last fight that almost went the distance after the Louisiana native busted open the champion for the first time in his career, Poirier now wants another go at the title to finish what he started.

The Diamond tweeted that since Tsarukyan was suspended, there was nobody more suited to challenge for the title than him.

“If Arman can’t fight, let’s go again @MAKHACHEVMMA [Islam Makhachev]”

But the Dagestani UFC lightweight champ didn’t look too interested in Poirier’s offer.

“No thanks”

So, yeah, Tsarukyan can be relaxed about Poirier not stealing his shot. But he wouldn’t have much of a say if Dana White books Makhachev against any other lightweight during the period of his suspension from the UFC.

Obviously, the UFC head honcho would want Makhachev to take to the octagon soon again. So, it is still a very tricky situation. But then again, Makhachev has cleaned out the division and doesn’t like to have rematches, so it’s a 50/50 situation.