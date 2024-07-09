mobile app bar

Arman Tsarukyan Confirms Islam Makhachev Title Fight Despite Suspension, Tells Contenders to ‘Take a Seat’

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Arman Tsarukyan Confirms Islam Makhachev Title Fight Despite Suspension, Tells Contenders to ‘Take a Seat’

Arman Tsarukyan, Islam Makhachev
Credits: Imago

Arman Tsarukyan may be on a nine-month suspension sentence from the NYSAC but that hasn’t fazed his desire for a shot at the UFC’s undisputed lightweight gold. A recent tweet from the Armenian-Russian lightweight had him confirming that he would next one in line for a shot at Islam Makahchev’s lightweight title.

Tsarukyan also asked the rest of the contenders to back down and take a “seat”.

A victory against Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 promoted Tsarukyan propelled the Armenian to the top of the ladder but an unseemly attack at a fan also saw being being suspended from the sport for 9 months and fined $25k fine.

This could mean that the 27-year-old probably won’t be able to lock horns with the current lightweight king, this year. But that doesn’t mean he is letting anyone else take his sport either, as evident from his last tweet.

“I’m the one fighting for the title next. The rest of you can take a seat.”

 

But who’s trying to steal his spot? And should Tsarukyan be worried?

Dustin Poirier wants one last shot at the title

Following their last fight that almost went the distance after the Louisiana native busted open the champion for the first time in his career, Poirier now wants another go at the title to finish what he started.

The Diamond tweeted that since Tsarukyan was suspended, there was nobody more suited to challenge for the title than him.

“If Arman can’t fight, let’s go again @MAKHACHEVMMA [Islam Makhachev]”

But the Dagestani UFC lightweight champ didn’t look too interested in Poirier’s offer.

“No thanks”

So, yeah, Tsarukyan can be relaxed about Poirier not stealing his shot. But he wouldn’t have much of a say if Dana White books Makhachev against any other lightweight during the period of his suspension from the UFC.

Obviously, the UFC head honcho would want Makhachev to take to the octagon soon again. So, it is still a very tricky situation. But then again, Makhachev has cleaned out the division and doesn’t like to have rematches, so it’s a 50/50 situation.

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these