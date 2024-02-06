UFC: Ryan Garcia Doubts Sean O’Malley’s Boxing Skills as He Looks Ahead for Next Opponent

The boxing community may be confused about the noted star, Ryan Garcia’s next venture, inside the ring. But that hasn’t stopped the 25-year-old from maintaining his super-activeness on social media. Recently, Garcia uploaded an Instagram post that garnered a comment from a fan of the UFC bantamweight champ, Sean O’Malley. However, the deriding words from the ‘Sugar’ fan got ‘KingRy’ schooling him with a befitting reply.

The noted UFC bantamweight champ, Sean O’Malley expressed that he wanted to make a transition to the boxing ring after his victory at UFC 292. This is why O’Malley’s fans often throw shades at several boxers on their social media updates.

However, Garcia took no half measures to educate the O’Malley devotee who thought ‘Sugar’ would get the better of him in a boxing ring. The 25-year-old destroyed the ‘Sugar’ fan, stating:

“Sean O’Malley couldn’t hold my gym bag let alone be able to box with me”

Garcia’s reply formed several headlines with numerous MMA coverage outlets like ‘Happy Punch’ providing updates about the same. However, avid fans may know that this isn’t the first time that these two have got into an online altercation.

Sean O’Malley provided a scathing reply to Ryan Gracia who criticized his post-UFC 292 wish

Several fans may have witnessed how ‘Sugar’ talked about fighting the noted WBA lightweight champ, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis after his UFC 292 victory. O’Malley’s words didn’t garner any response from ‘Tank’. Instead, it was Garcia who replied to ‘Sugar’ about his so-called over-ambitious wish of stepping inside the boxing ring.

But fans know that O’Malley isn’t someone who would take such destructive criticism from ‘King Ry’ quietly. ‘Sugar’ used Garcia’s own words against him. Boxing fans may know that Garcia had to take his first professional career ‘L’ in his previous bout. Coincidentally, it came across O’Malley’s preferred rival, ‘Tank’ Davis, only. The UFC bantamweight champ used Garcia’s defeat to give out a three-word reply. But it may be agreed that the reply from O’Malley was a scarring one indeed.

Combat sports fans have often watched such feuds getting settled on the legal ground of fighting before hundreds of fans. Hence, several fans may be trapped in speculations about whether this feud between O’Malley and Garcia will end with an in-ring clash or not.