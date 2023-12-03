BKFC 56 Results: Mike Perry Calls Out Conor McGregor After Stunning His Ex-Opponent Eddie Alvarez

BKFC 56 which turned out to be the biggest card of what took place on December 2, 2023, at Salt Lake City’s Maverik Center. The show witnessed some great fights as the fighters went crazy to get the win.

The main event had the undefeated Mike Perry with a 3-0-0 set against Eddie Alvarez. However, the fight went in total berserk mode as Perry defeated Alvarez via TKO in the second round. With the win Perry became the new BKFC champion.

The American fighter has now become the face of the promotion. This doesn’t end here, as now he would be willing to explore more and take over whatever more is to come.

Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor

Perry was in his ultimate beast mode when he knocked out Alvarez. Moreover, the 32-year-old fighter wasn’t done after winning the belt. He took a moment to call out another fighter inside the cage.

After the fight, in the post fight interview ‘Platinum’ expressed his desire to fight the Irishman. He said,

“Conor McGregor would be a great matchup. I just beat somebody he fought for a world title. Who’s bigger than that? There’s no one bigger than Conor McGregor except me.”

The exchange of callouts isn’t new between Perry and ‘The Notorious’ as the two have a shared history. McGregor in the past has faced off with Perry when he called the Irishman inside the ring at Perry vs. Luke Rockhold fight.

It will be interesting to see what is next in line for the American fighter as he is brimming with success and unbeatable skills. What fights he take on next? We can wait and watch till the next official confirmation comes in.