iShowSpeed Gets Sweet Revenge on KSI as Spain Defeats England 2–1 in Euro 2024 Finals

iShowSpeed is a die hard supporter of Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal and was left heartbroken after his team was eliminated by France in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Fellow content creator KSI had then taken to Twitter to make fun of Speed and claim that the cup was coming home to England. It didn’t!

So, what happened was, Portugal succumbed to a penalty shootout loss against France in the quarter finals. Following the loss, Speed posted a video of his reaction to the elimination. The 19-year-old streamer broke a glass bottle and ended up severely hurting his hand.

He also posted a photo of him crying standing next to the television. KSI replied to the tweet saying, “Unfortunately mate, it’s coming home @ishowspeedsui” poking fun at the youngster at his lowest.



Unfortunately for KSI, his prediction did not pan out after England stumbled on the final hurdle once again extending their 58-year wait for a trophy.

Speed reacted to KSI’s tweet with a bunch of laughing emojis.



In the final England took on Spain. The Spainards played well from the offset and had many chances but failed to convert. However, the English couldn’t fend off wave after wave of attack and Alvaro Morata-led team broke through just after half time.

Nico Williams gave Spain the lead assisted by Lamine Yamal. England managed to equalize in the 73rd minute thanks to Cole Palmer.

However, it was Spain who had the final say, scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute thanks to Oyarzabal. And with that ball back in the net, KSI‘s hear broke, along with millions of English fans.

The YouTuber will now be hoping that he has a better result on the big stage compared to his national football team.

KSI Preparing for Jake Paul once again?

The 31-year-old British star recently announced that he would be returning to the boxing ring. Return? Did he leave? Well, for those unversed with influencer boxing, yes he did!

Following his first professional loss against Tommy Fury last year, KSI vowed he was done with the sport as he felt he deserved the win. However, after a few months, the itch to compete returned and KSI secured not one but two fights on the same night.

The British fighter will take on Slim and Anthony Taylor on the same night. According to him, this is in preparation for a Jake Paul fight down the line.

Unfortunately, both KSI and Paul have been fooling fans about a potential fight for a while now. The chances of it getting booked continue to deteriorate faster than the quality of late night TV since Conan O’Brian retirement.