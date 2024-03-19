Sean O’Malley Echoes Chael Sonnen’s Skepticism on Authenticity of Mike Tyson’s Training Videos Ahead of Jake Paul Fight

The training videos of Mike Tyson were one of the positives among a lot of negatives related to the coveted Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. ‘Iron’ was on a streak of uploading his training videos into his ‘X’ account for four days. But the UFC legend, Chael Sonnen, labeled them as fake in one of his recent videos. Echoing Sonnen’s sentiments, the current UFC bantamweight champ, Sean O’Malley, also discussed the Tyson vs. Paul fight in his latest YouTube video. ‘Sugar’ analyzed the entire thing and gave out his own take on the entire issue.

O’Malley expressed a bit of doubt regarding the authenticity of Tyson’s training videos. However, he refrained from giving a strict opinion on them like Sonnen. ‘Sugar’ said,

“If you watch the quick little snippet, it’s like, ‘Boo-boom…’. If they’re current videos or if they’re videos from a few years ago, I don’t know.”

The training videos of Tyson garnered a massive amount of attention from combat sports fans. Most of them were startled to witness the insane power in his punches even after being 57 years old. A lot of them also warned ‘The Problem Child‘ about the severe consequences of the fight. But ‘The American Gangster’ Sonnen revealed that those clips were filmed 3 years ago when Tyson was preparing for his fight against Roy Jones Jr.

Fans may know that Sonnen has often given out pseudo-realistic information. Apart from ‘The Bad Guy’, no other reliable sources are saying that Tyson’s training videos were filmed three years ago. However, Sonnen’s words may cause fans to doubt Tyson’s prowess.

Does Mike Tyson still have enough to beat Jake Paul?

Even if ‘The Bad Guy’s’ words are taken as true, a period of three years probably won’t take much away from Tyson. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ still may have the same power in his strikes as witnessed in his recent videos. And it’s quite apparent to most fans that Paul won’t be able to take a lot of those shots. Hence, it can be said that ‘Iron’ has every chance of flooring ‘The Problem Child’ on July 20.

On the contrary, even if Tyson showcases his training footage-like display of power, he may not have the stamina to keep it up for long. Father Time has taken a toll on ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ as well. Hence, it will be better if he looks for precision striking instead of overwhelming Paul with volume. After all, there’s a reason why ‘Iron’ was the youngest unified boxing champion in history.