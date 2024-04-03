“Can Ian Garry’s Wife Stay”: UFC Apex Implements New Rule- Immediate Ejection for Fighters’ Guests After Matches, Fans React

The success of a fighter in the UFC depends on a lot of factors. The intangibles such as talent and willpower and the tangibles such as the hard work put in daily. In addition to this, every fighter has a support system that plays a huge role in their success. While some, like Khabib Nurmagomedov, choose to keep their personal life private, others put their loved ones front and centre. Surprisingly, Ian Garry has paid a hefty price for choosing to go the second route.

Advertisement

Ian Garry has been subject to intense trolling from fans thanks to his wife’s actions in the past. Over the last few months, fans have relentlessly trolled Garry and his wife at press conferences, fights, and social media. The trolling has even made its way to Reddit as fans reacted to a new ruling put out by the UFC.

A statement issued by the UFC stated that fighters would receive four tickets for their friends and family. However, they will be allowed to watch the entire event and will be escorted out of the arena as soon as their loved one’s fight is over. This rule is only applicable to the fights taking place at the UFC Apex. Needless to say, this did not sit well with UFC fans who reacted to it on Reddit.

Advertisement

One fan joked about the entire situation, stating, “So can Ian Garry’s wife stay for a few fighters?”

A second fan followed suit in trolling the new rule, as he said, “Here come watch your children get severe brain damage for 10k after taxes, now you gotta go.”

“They can’t just throw a few extra folding chairs out there?” – added another fan criticizing the UFC.

Fans were definitely annoyed as one summed up the entire rule in a joke, claiming, “They’re going to use the same 8 seats for every fight.”

Despite the incessant trolling, Garry is currently on the hunt for his next opponent in the promotion.

Ian Garry vs Colby Covington – a fight that will take place?

Following his win over Geoff Neal, Garry was extremely adamant about wanting Colby Covington next. After a few weeks of silence, Covington responded with a few stipulations Garry must fulfill for a fight to take place. Unfortunately for fans, this might just be a war of words between two fighters which will never result in an actual fight.

Advertisement



In return, Garry put out his own set of stipulations, but ‘Chaos’ has remained silent since the former’s response. Hence, in all likelihood, Ian Garry’s next fight will be against a top-ranked welterweight, and not Colby Covington.