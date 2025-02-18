Chael Sonnen Sees Alex Pereira Moving to Heavyweight No Matter What Happens Against Magomed Ankalaev Fight

Could the UFC 313 title defense against Magomed Ankalev be the last time we see Alex Pereira at light heavyweight? But what if he wins? It doesn’t matter, believes UFC veteran Chael Sonnen. Sonnen expects Pereira to move up to heavyweight regardless!

Pereira has been teasing a move to the heavyweight division for some time now, specifically for a shot at Jon Jones’ undisputed title. It would be an unprecedented achievement if he’s able to win that title, it would make him the first three-division champion in UFC history. It’s probably why, last week he spoke about the Jones fight being inevitable for him. All he is waiting for is the UFC to sign off and ship him!

Sonnen felt he needed to remind fans of Pereira’s journey in the UFC so far.

The Brazilian made the shift to 205 lbs after losing to Israel Adesanya at 185 lbs. And that is why Sonnen thinks no matter what happens at UFC 313, Pereira is done cutting weight. Explaining his POV, Sonnen said, “If he wins, he has cleaned out light heavyweight, if he loses, he’s gone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chael Sonnen (@sonnench)

Pereira might already be dropping hints of a move to the heaviest weight class in the UFC. Ahead of UFC 312, he had even shared a video if himself on the weighing machine, with the numbers scrunching up to 235 lbs.

Alex Pereira steps on the scale a month out from the Magomed Ankalaev fight ⚖️ 235 lbs @AlexPereiraUFC #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/Dp8mfx1Dt2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 5, 2025

With less than a month remaining for the Ankalaev fight, Pereira will have to shed these extra kilos. And that is something he probably doesn’t want to do as a 37-year-old.

And with Jones reciprocating his interest in the match-up, it is only expected to be a matter of time. However, is Dana White willing to put two of his biggest stars in a matchup, when it could mean killing off the aura of one or the other?

Why White is opposed to Jones vs. Pereira

Pereira is a bonafide star in the UFC. In 2024 alone, he’s taken on two short-notice fights and has defended his title successfully. It’s daredevil in nature. But it only works because he keeps on winning. That’s part of his aura. He challenges his opponents to stand up and strike with them and they do.

The UFC has also been happy to feed him strikers, while carefully towing away grapplers from being on his resume. This is not to say Pereira can’t handle a grappler but that he’s never had to face one. In fact, the #1 contender in the light heavyweight division had to wait for months to get a shot at Pereira.

As the UFC bossman says, “I like Alex Pereira. I like him personally.” Following Jones’ win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, White had categorically declined to make a match with Pereira and him.

There’s one way to make it happen, of course. At the UFC 309 presser, White had explained- “here’s no f**king way I make the (Jones vs.) Pereira fight. Jones is too big. Great wrestler… It just doesn’t make sense to make that fight. If they both want it bad enough and if they both f***ing hounding me or something, maybe I would do it. ”

Dana White does NOT want to see Jones vs. Pereira “There’s no f–king way I make the Pereira [vs. Jones] fight” (via @ufc) https://t.co/s3fAdE6ARr pic.twitter.com/9pdf7kxebZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 17, 2024

Unfortunately, for White, it seems they both are!