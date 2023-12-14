Colby Covington Earnings: How Much Did ‘Chaos’ Earn From His UFC Career

The customized suits that Colby Covington wears to his pre-fight press conferences stand as proof of the insane amount of riches under his possession. To top it all, he also wears several chains along with his famous ‘Chaos’ pendant. Several fans and pundits have been vocal about the UFC underpaying a section of its fighters. But Covington’s appearance itself says that he doesn’t belong to that section of fighters.

There was a time when he used to train with the noted former ‘BMF’ champ of the UFC, Jorge Masvidal. During the initial days of their friendship, both Masvidal and Covington had pretty little money to spare and often shared the same space of living. But Covington’s years in the UFC have made him a hugely followed star today who also possesses a pretty healthy bank balance.

Multiple noted sources say that Covington boasts a net worth of $4M currently. Although the California native also earns from a few endorsement deals, it’s quite apparent that most of his net worth has come from his UFC fights. ‘MMASalaries‘ reveal that Covington has amassed a whopping $3,617,000 from his fifteen UFC fights to date.

They also say that Covington’s fight against his friend-turned-foe Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 stands as his highest payday to date. ‘Chaos’ pocketed a staggering, $1.06M for his scrap against ‘Gamebred’.

Covington also has his next fight coming up on 16 December. He will be taking on the the current UFC welterweight kingpin, Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 296. It’s quite apparent that he and the scores of his fans will want a perfect end to the year with the UFC welterweight championship around ‘Chaos’s’ waist. But some fans are also wondering about the amount of wealth Covington and Edwards will earn from their upcoming encounter.

How much money will Colby Covington and Leon Edwards make from their UFC 296 bout?

The UFC rewards its champions and elite fighters with pretty lucrative amounts. Most fans may have witnessed how Conor McGregor flaunted his expensive possessions that he bought with the money he earned for the UFC. Neither Covington nor Edwards gets paid like McGregor in the UFC. But, the reports about their UFC 296 payouts reveal that they’ll also return home after their fights with a lot of money.

As per reports Edwards could earn close to a whopping $5M if he manages to come out victorious on the night. Whereas, it also reported that Covington would be making about a million dollars if he managed to trump Edwards on the night. However, the majority of fans have nothing to do with whatever the fighters get paid. They are awaiting the action of the UFC 296 main event more than anything else.