Conor McGregor Aims to Elevate Movie Career without Departing from UFC

Conor McGregor will continue his acting career. The Irishman is set to make his big-screen debut in the upcoming Road House movie. The movie is a remake of the 1989 film and stars Jake Gyllenhaal as the protagonist. McGregor plays the role of the villain in the movie and from what fans have seen in the trailer, ‘The Notorious’ seems impressive. In a recent interview with Extra TV, he spoke about his future in acting.

Advertisement

However, Conor McGregor is still looking to make his return to the octagon. The Irishman has been away from the octagon for close to three years and is itching to get back. When the interviewer asked him if fans would see more of him in movies, he responded by saying,

“There is potentially an opportunity for something down the line….I’m gonna enjoy myself, and hopefully after that I’m going to get a fight day booked.”

Advertisement

Conor McGregor went on to state that he hopes to fight twice before the end of the year. He is currently looking to return in June this year for his first fight. Following that, he will look to fight again, mostly towards the end of the year so he can get another full fight camp without any interruptions.

While the entire fighting world awaits his return, McGregor is not ceasing on his opportunities to call out his fellow fighters. ‘The Notorious’ recently trolled his former opponent on X after he won his UFC 299 bout. Poirier responded to McGregor’s call out.

Dustin Poirier responds to Conor McGregor’s ‘French boys’ taunt on X

Dustin Poirier fought Benoit Saint-Denis this weekend at UFC 299. ‘The Diamond’ put on a striking masterclass to knock out the Frenchman. Following his win, Conor McGregor tweeted out saying ‘great fight by the French Boys’ and tagged Poirier, Saint-Denis as well as the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Advertisement

Soon after the taunt, Poirier too, did not sit back quietly. Referring his KO win against ‘Mystic Mac’, the 35-year-old hit back at McGregor. Here’s what ‘The Diamond’ had to say during the post-fight press conference.

“Yeah? Well he felt that right hook too.”

Dustin Poirier knocked Benoit Saint-Denis out with a right hook. His response to the Conor McGregor taunt was that the Irishman has felt his right hook too and tasted defeat from it. Thus, from the looks of it, it seems that the pair will never squash their beef as they continue to call each other out on social media and during interviews.