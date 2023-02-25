Conor McGregor, Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov Become Recent Targets of Tony Ferguson’s Jibes

With his amazing mixed martial arts career, Tony Ferguson is known for his entertaining persona in the UFC. The 39-year-old has been a fans entertainer for many years now. However, sometimes, ‘El Cucuy’ takes things too far on social media. Since his last loss against Nate Diaz in 2021, Ferguson has been inactive in the promotion. However, the same cannot be said about his social media accounts. Ferguson regularly posts and also takes a dig at his fellow UFC fighters. This time, he did the same.

‘El Cucuy’ is already known for his hatred towards the UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, this time around, he took a dig at Conor McGregor and UFC president Dana White as well.

Tony Ferguson trolls Dana White and Conor McGregor

Initially, it was said the former interim lightweight champion Ferguson would coach against Conor McGregor in the upcoming TUF 31 season. However, later the UFC announced Michael Chandler as McGregor’s opponent coach.

This didn’t settle well with Ferguson. He has already several times expressed his disappointment over UFC’s choice for TUF 31. But recently he continued the insults. ‘El Cucuy’ posted a picture of McGregor’s lookalike on Twitter. And in the caption, he berated the Irishman and also stated that Chandler has more class than him.

We See You @TheNotoriousMMA Breakin’ It in like Brokeback 🤠⛰️ See you ALL in 🧑‍⚖️ kort 💄 if not the octagon 💯 Ya’ Twink 🖕🤦‍♂️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 + GTFOH Chandlier Has more class than you but both of you like the Cocktail🧃juice Perfect season for cowards 💯 -Thee Champ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/mk3rIXAl2H — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 25, 2023

Following that in another tweet, Ferguson targeted the UFC president Dana White. The former interim champion brought up the old incident where White slapped his wife during a party. He also questioned White’s treatment of his fighters over the slapping incident.

It’s gonna take a class action lawsuit to let some these so called untouchables get a taste of there own medicine *mack* 👋 If this fucker treated his lady in public like that, how do you think he treats his fighters undeneath #askme @DisneyStudios @danawhite @ufc TUF🥇Chanp pic.twitter.com/fpFoQAtYtZ — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 25, 2023

However, Ferguson’s resentment of White isn’t new, as he has had his differences with the UFC president. It seemed like the ‘El Cucuy’ wasn’t going to stop soon, as in another tweet, he targeted his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov and his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Ferguson says Khabib Nurmagomedov owes him half a million

Now, the Ferguson and Nurmagomedov saga isn’t new to the MMA community. Despite being fierce rivals, the two lightweights never saw the light of the octagon, as often their fights got canceled for various reasons.

Your still my bitch @TeamKhabib @AliAbdelaziz00 You cunts owe me over a half a mil now. I’ll take it off your heads like a haircut as you did business wrong w: me. Nuh uh uhhh… Daddy don’t forget,.. Check it out, I’m a tracker taught by my pops. Never like to kill. But for you pic.twitter.com/kgJGhdTKY6 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 25, 2023

Later, Nurmagomedov retired from the competition. This upset ‘El Cucuy’ and he has been taking a dig at him on social media. However, in a recent tweet, Ferguson accused Nurmagomedov and his manager of not paying him money.

In the tweet, Ferguson said that the duo owes him over half a million dollars. However, the UFC legend didn’t specify the exact story behind the money. Later, Abdelaziz responded to Ferguson by stating he was respectful to him in person. But is acting ‘hard’ on Twitter.

What money do you guys think Ferguson is talking about? What are your thoughts on his tweets?