Conor McGregor for President! Andrew Tate Promises Vote Through His Irish Connection

Oh, boy, fight fans around the world brace yourself for politician Conor McGregor. Goading himself as the “only logical choice” the 36-year-old has teased us about running in Ireland’s 2025 presidential election in an effort to succeed the current acting President Michael D. Higgins. And guess who has ‘The Notorious” back, Andrew Tate!

The influencer who has been arrested repeatedly with accusations of se* trafficking among other things recently took to social media to pledge his allegiance to the Irishman in a simple tweet in response to his criticism of the Irish government.

Mentioning his apparent Irish lineage, the self proclaimed ‘alpha male’ said,

“My grandfather is from Limerick. I have the Irish passport. I will vote for you. We must do something before it’s too late.”

My grandfather is from Limerick. I have the Irish passport. I will vote for you. We must do something before it’s too late. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) September 5, 2024

Disappointed and frustrated, McGrgeor took to “X” to criticize the Government over their lavish spending on their new bike shed at The Dáil and then followed that up by revealing his desire to lead his country. The ‘Notorious’ also claimed to have the solutions to the problems of the everyday working man in the country.

McGregor’s political arc isn’t a distant dream as fans once supposed it is. He has been involved in political sloganeering and had even made some serious anti-immigrant statements which preceded the stabbing of 5 people for which McGregor has been under investigation. Besides, his vocal support for conservative politics in the USA and Donald Trump has not gone unnoticed either.

But on a serious note, can McGregor really become the presidential candidate? Is the road to leading a country that easy? Surely, having the support of a Tate brother is detrimental to the any positive outcome McGregor might have come to expect from this endeavour, no matter how flaky it seems or short lived it may end up being!

Can Conor McGregor become the next Irish President?

McGregor might have dominated the UFC octagon with an iron fist, destroying legends like Jose Aldo in under minutes but we know for a fact that things won’t be as quick as that.

Technically, the MMA star turned entrepreneur McGregor is eligible to run for the elections as he has reached the minimum age of 35. Plus, he is a resident of the island country.

However, he would have to be nominated by at least 20 members of the Oireachtas and four Local Authorities to get past the first stage of the election process if he really wants to kick-start a political career.

Now popularity won’t be an issue for the Dubliner since he was and is the face of UFC, being the man who brought millions of eyes into the sport with his charisma. But is he as popular amongst the non MMA watching, historically progressive Irish people?

To be the head of state, he will need to make amends and cut down on his rhetorics in a big way.

Moving on to Tate, having an Irish passport, he will need to be a resident in Ireland if he intends to vote in the upcoming 2025 elections. However, the influencer is still under house arrest in Romania as the officials are actively investigating the s*xual assault charges levied on him.

So, maybe not hang out with Tate if you plan on running for office? Because, you know, it’s the 21st century and women can also vote!