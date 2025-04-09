UFC Legend Demetrious Johnson Lifts the Curtain on Why the Manny Pacquiao Fight Never Came to Life

When rumors started swirling about Demetrious Johnson crossing over into boxing for a massive payday against Manny Pacquiao, fans couldn’t help but get excited. But unlike many former UFC stars who chase the big bag in boxing after hanging up their MMA gloves, Johnson didn’t bite—and now, he’s finally revealed why.

On an episode of his MIGHTYcast podcast, Johnson said he got the itch after watching some Canelo Alvarez highlights.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, that looks so damn dope,’” he shared. After a jiu-jitsu session and some late-night reflection, Johnson told his wife he was seriously considering stepping into the boxing ring.

At 37, he admitted he knew the clock was ticking, but said if the right opponent came along—like Pacquiao—he’d jump at the chance. “F*ck it, I’m doing it,” he said.

However, in an interview with KSI, he has now explained that there are multiple factors, from the science of the sport to the optics of it, that made him decide against it.

“It was at a time where I was still an active professional athlete, willing to take the risk—to take the brain damage,” he admitted.

“But boxing has such a science to it. If you’re going up against someone longer than you, younger than you, all that stuff plays a factor. They’re going to try to make a name off you”, added Johnson, still apprehensive.

For the former UFC flyweight champion, it came down to what felt true to him as a fighter.

“I love my kicks, my elbows, I love grappling—that’s real fighting for me,” he said, noting “That’s why I never did boxing.”

Understandable, but will he make a comeback if the conditions are right? – Say, for a UFC flyweight title fight against the best the world leader in MMA has to offer?

Johnson to take the bait against Pantoja?

​After his impressive victory over Kai Asakura at UFC 310 in December 2024, Alexandre Pantoja called out “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. Pantoja, who has been on a dominant run in the flyweight division, expressed his desire to test himself against the fighter many consider the greatest in the division’s history.

At this point in time, the Pantoja has run through the 125 lbs division with wins over Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg, and Brandon Royval.

So, in his post-fight interview, Pantoja stated, “I’m the GOAT here. If you want to prove you’re the GOAT, come back.” ​

Johnson, who retired from MMA earlier in 2024, responded to Pantoja’s challenge by reaffirming his decision to only compete as a Twitch gamer.

He mentioned that he had been offered a substantial sum to return to fighting but declined, emphasizing his contentment with retirement. “Guys I’m retired. I have no interest to fight anymore“, he said. ​

It should be noted that Johnson has also revealed that should any promotion seriously want him to go through camp and fight, they would have to be shell out a good $50 million for his services.