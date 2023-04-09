Conor McGregor Hints ‘Quadrilogy’ With Dustin Poirier After Israel Adesanya Beats Alex Pereira at UFC 287

UFC 287 witnessed a nail-biting encounter between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. The fight ended with a stunning victory for Adesanya, who claimed the UFC middleweight championship title. This defeat marked the second loss of Pereira’s professional MMA career. Even the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor appreciated the fight in his own manner. He already has his hands full with the TUF season 31 against Michael Chandler. However, with his recent Tweet, he seems to be flirting with another potential opponent.

Conor McGregor has been absent from the octagon since his devastating injury against Dustin Poirier in their last fight. Despite McGregor’s two defeats against Poirier, the Irish fighter does not seem to be willing to give up on the rivalry. In his latest Twitter post, McGregor hinted at a possible fourth fight with Poirier.

Although the dust has settled inside the octagon after UFC 287, it appears that there is still a brewing storm in the world of MMA. McGregor’s Twitter feud with Poirier continues, and the Irish fighter is now considering a fourth fight with his rival.

It is unclear whether this match will take place in the near future, but McGregor’s determination to settle the score with Poirier is undeniable. As the MMA world awaits McGregor’s return to the octagon, the fighter’s fans can only wonder what is next in store for the Irish Whirlwind.

Conor McGregor wants the 4th Poirier fight

Conor McGregor’s feud with Dustin Poirier seems to be far from over. After watching Israel Adesanya claim the UFC middleweight championship title, McGregor took to Twitter to express his interest in a potential fight with Adesanya.

He wrote, “Quadrilogy’s are fun.”

Quadrilogy’s are fun. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 9, 2023

Despite suffering two losses against Poirier in their last two fights, McGregor does not seem to be lacking in confidence. However, before he can even consider a potential fourth fight with Poirier, he has to first face Michael Chandler in his upcoming TUF season 31 fight.

Chandler is considered to be one of the toughest fighters in the UFC, and McGregor will have to bring his A-game if he hopes to come out on top. Additionally, he will also have to clear the USADA tests to be able to compete in the octagon.

Michael Chandler lashes out retirement warning to McGregor

Conor McGregor is gearing up for his upcoming TUF season 31 fight against Michael Chandler. However, Chandler is not going to make things easy for the Irish fighter. In fact, he has already issued a warning to McGregor, and the fight is shaping up to be a tough one.

He said,

“These big fight nights always make me want to fight so bad. Can’t wait to go out there and beat @TheNotoriousMMA within an inch of his career. #ufc287″

Despite Chandler’s warning, McGregor is not one to back down from a challenge. The Irish fighter has a reputation for his humor and witty replies, in addition to his impressive performances in the octagon.

As the fight approaches, fans are eagerly waiting to see whether McGregor will be able to take on Chandler and move on to a potential fourth fight with Dustin Poirier.