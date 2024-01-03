Conor McGregor Mocks Michael Chandler’s Hard Work with Party Lifestyle; Fans Speculate Mind Games

Conor McGregor, the face of the UFC, recently announced his return after two years of hiatus. After the announcement from McGregor via X, fans went wild for obvious reasons. Now that the fight got announced Michael Chandler, his opponent, says that he is already in his camp, training hard. Subsequently, McGregor shared a video mocking him. He sees victory over Chandler despite Chandler’s hard work while McGregor will do parties. This left fans in awe of it.

Advertisement

Recently on Instagram, McGregor shared a split video where Chandler can be seen putting in effort and working hard. On the flip side, The Notorious is partying hard, which is what he is known for doing. Later in the video, despite all of Chandler’s hard work and McGregor’s partying, there was an edit that showed The Irishman knocking out Chandler.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1n8pFESZXy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Indeed, many on the internet are still questioning how McGregor will return if he is not training and partying every other day. In response to those questions, ‘The Notorious’ suggests with confidence that he doesn’t need training against Chandler, but he’ll still win. Afterward, fans flooded the comment section. While many believe he is secretly training and it will be easy work for him, others find this video hilarious. Check out the reactions below.

Despite past partying, now McGregor is focused on training for his return. Recent posts show his commitment to getting back into fight shape, suggesting that it is nothing but just a mind game against Chandler. Talking about his return, Daniel Cormier stated that McGregor is puppeteering Chandler.

Daniel Cormier claims Conor McGregor puppeteering Michael Chandler

Daniel Cormier talking on his YouTube channel made a big claim as he believes McGregor is playing games and acting as a villain in the announcement. Cormier stated that Chandler is ready to face McGregor under any condition. As per DC, McGregor is taking advantage of that and being a villain which makes everyone dance to his rhythm. He stated,

“McGregor is being bad. McGregor Is playing the game. McGregor is being the villain right now. Because the villain manipulates. The villain pills the strings, the villain is the puppet master. The villain makes you move to his music, the villain makes you to his rhythm. You know why, because Michael Chandler is a good guy.”

Advertisement

After waiting for this fight since 6 months, Chandler has the opportunity to gain both financially and in terms of legacy. Cormier, however, advised Chandler to level the playing field with McGregor and position himself as an equal in the bout. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Chandler reacts to DC’s advice and McGregor’s mockery.