Conor McGregor Points Finger at UFC Fighter Connor Matthews for Identity Theft, Amidst Michael Chandler Fight Speculation

There is a new Conor in the MMA realm and naturally ‘King’ Conor is not happy about it. In a series of hilarious tweets, McGregor expressed his discontent towards a fighter who was McGregor’s namesake. For so many years, the MMA community has known only Conor to be the undisputed king of the UFC- Conor McGregor.

But by the looks of it, the days of domination from McGregor are gone. A new name has emerged which is making McGregor go furious- Conor Mathews! The news recently reached ‘The Notorious’ and he came all guns blazing on X. As many as four tweets were directed at Mathews as McGregor accused him of identity theft. In the first tweet, the Irishman said,

“Who the fuck is this “Connor Matthew’s” guy? I am the only Conor in the @ufc”

Surely, it was undoubtedly true that there is only one Conor in the UFC. However, as people started to mistake Mathews for McGregor, it was evident that the former was getting undeserved limelight despite ‘Mystic Mac’ working hard for it. Thus came his second tweet. He said,

“Connor Matthew’s you taking everything I worked for motherfucker ”

McGregor went on with his rant for a couple of more tweets and even suggested a change of name for Conor Mathews to avoid confusion. He stated,

